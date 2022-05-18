Say hello to Popverse, a new website about everything pop culture

With more and more board games crossing over with the worlds of video games, movies, TV shows and comic books, we wanted to introduce you to our friends over at Popverse!

Popverse is a website about everything pop culture, from Star Wars and Star Trek through to Marvel and DC, anime, Avatar: The Last Airbender and, uh, Avatar. Like Dicebreaker, our websites pals like Eurogamer and Rock Paper Shotgun, and events such as PAX, MCM Comic Con and EGX, it’s part of the ReedPop family.

If this sounds a little familiar, Popverse was previously known as Metaverse - but Popverse comes with a brand new name, brand new team and brand new ideas, but with the same deep passion and knowledge of pop culture at its heart.

Leading the new team are editor-in-chief Chris Arrant and deputy editor Tiffany Babb, joined by video producer Ashley V. Robinson and editor and admin Veronica Valencia, who between them boast a frankly ridiculous amount of expertise and experience covering the world of pop culture and its many, many (many) fandoms.

Among the articles and videos you can expect from the team - as well as their talented roster of contributors - is coverage of the latest conventions and events, how-to guides, recommendations on what to buy, and deeper dives into the worlds of different pop-culture universes. They’ll also chat with the stars, creators and personalities behind some of the biggest names across comics, movies, TV and more.

If you’re wondering where to start, here’s a wonderful dive into the Queer history of Star Wars, a look back at the last decade (!) of The Avengers and Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, and a list of the best horror movies. That’s really just the tip of the iceberg!

You can check out more of the brilliant stuff Chris, Tiffany and the Popverse team have already put together over on the Popverse website, as well as hearing exactly what’s planned - and how you can support the team, while nabbing some goodies for yourself - from Chris himself.