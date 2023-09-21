Heat: Pedal to the Metal designers working on their 'biggest' release yet as part of a new board game series

The creators of last year’s racing board game Heat: Pedal to the Metal are working on what they expect to be their biggest release yet.

Asger Harding Granerud and Daniel Skjold Pedersen co-founded indie board game label Sidekick Games alongside Dan Halstad in 2019, with the Danish publisher making its debut the same year with colourful city-building game Bloom Town.

The trio have since released a series of titles inspired by traditional fairy tales such as The Emperor’s New Clothes, The Little Mermaid and The Princess and the Pea, ranging from an Ugly Duckling flip-and-write game to a Snow Queen card game.

Sidekick’s next release will be the first in what the studio has dubbed its ‘Generational Games’ series, defined by what the designers describe as games with “high-quality” production in their artwork, components and graphic design aimed at a broad audience of players regardless of age or experience.

Racing cars in Heat: Pedal to the Metal

“We spent the past four years of ups and downs finding our feet as a company,” said Harding Granerud. “We have learned a lot of valuable lessons about the games we want to publish and, equally as important, how we want to publish them.”

The studio plans to release one ‘Generational Game’ each year, with the first in February 2024 through to 2026.

Its inaugural Generational Games release is said to have the largest first printing of any game that the designers have worked on - spanning more than two dozen designs for other publishers, including Heat: Pedal to the Metal, diving game Deep Blue (both released by Ticket to Ride maker Days of Wonder) and fetching tile-placement gem Copenhagen - across 19 regions and 14 languages. The game is due to be announced “soon”.

The studio also announced that Vincent Dutrait, the artist behind Heat, Robinson Crusoe and The Quest for El Dorado, would illustrate the game.