Disney Lorcana, Cyberpunk and Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer head to PAX Unplugged in December

This year’s PAX Unplugged convention in Philadelphia will play host to the makers of Disney Lorcana, Cyberpunk and Warhammer 40,000, as well as opening with a keynote from Critical Role DM Matthew Mercer.

PAX Unplugged - which is organised by Dicebreaker owner ReedPop - will return to Philly’s Pennsylvania Convention Center from December 1st to 3rd.

Opening the show will be a Storytime keynote from Mercer, the actor and DM known for creating the expansive worlds of Critical Role’s long-running Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. Mercer has also appeared in the likes of this year’s D&D video game Baldur’s Gate 3.

Some of the games at last year's PAX UnpluggedWatch on YouTube

The event’s more than 300 exhibitors will include Lorcana publisher Ravensburger, R. Talsorian - the creators of seminal RPG Cyberpunk 2077 and its recent edition Cyberpunk Red, the inspiration for video game Cyberpunk 2077 and TV series Edgerunners - and Warhammer giant Games Workshop.

Other companies on the show floor will include Gloomhaven and Frosthaven studio Cephalofair, Call of Cthulhu RPG maker Chaosium, Codenames publisher Czech Games Edition, The One Ring 2E studio Free League, Avatar Legends RPG publisher Magpie Games, Root and Oath studio Leder Games, and more.

As well as various panels and other on-stage appearances, PAX Unplugged 2023 will also host the second Tabletop Awards, presented by Misty Mountain Gaming. Nominations and public voting for the People’s Choice award are open now, how about that!