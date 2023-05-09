Learn how to get your game published and meet industry experts at the first Tabletop Creators Summit later this month

Dicebreaker is hosting its first industry event for designers, publishers and other members of the tabletop industry later this month - and you can sign up to attend for free now!

The Tabletop Creators Summit will be free to attend, and will include expert advice on bringing your tabletop game to market - as well as the chance to meet those who can help you make it a success.

The Tabletop Creators Summit will take place on Friday May 26th in London’s ExCeL during MCM Comic Con London. The B2B event will be free to attend for designers, publishers, tabletop professionals, students and other creators interested in hearing from industry experts. Creators of all levels of experience and scale are welcome. You can sign up for a free ticket using the form below.

The morning will include talks from major industry names such as leading manufacturer Panda Game Manufacturing, offering expert advice on how to design a tabletop game with both player experience and manufacturing in mind, and crowdfunding veteran Backerkit, who will offer advice on launching a crowdfunding campaign for your project.

In the afternoon, designers and publishers will have the chance to meet, pitch their ideas and exchange details in short sessions during a dedicated industry networking event. If you are a publisher interested in meeting with designers, please sign up for a free networking table using this form. Eligible publishers will also receive a weekend pass for the whole of MCM Comic Con London.

The 2023 Tabletop Creators Summit is sponsored by our Headline Sponsor, premium RPG accessories maker Misty Mountain Gaming, who will provide one of its premium dice to each attendee.

Thanks to the support of Panda Game Manufacturing, attendees will also be able to receive two of the company’s latest toolkits, worth $16. The 2021 Paper Toolkit (A Compendium of Print and Paper) and the 2022 Wood Toolkit (A Wooden Treasury) include dozens of physical components, including meeples, cubes, discs and tokens, suitable for use in prototyping your designs and demonstrating the possibility of different manufacturing treatments in your game.

For more information on the event, questions about attending and sponsorship opportunities, please contact the team by emailing contact@dicebreaker.com.

Loading…