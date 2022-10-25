7th Sea RPG has its own expandable card game featuring pirates, booty and buccaneers

An expandable card game based on the universe of the 7th Sea tabletop roleplaying game is coming out.

7th Sea: City of Sails is an expandable card game – meaning that future releases, such as additional cards or factions, are not randomised – that supports between two to four players. The card game is based on the world of 7th Sea, a tabletop roleplaying game that’s themed around pirates and the supernatural, with players becoming leaders of one of five playable factions taken from the TRPG universe. Using their respective decks of cards, and leaders, players will need to gather enough influence, allies and artifacts in order to defeat their rival factions.

The core release of 7th Sea: City of Sails features over 300 cards, some of which are attached to specific playable factions whilst others are neutral and can be used in any player deck. Players build their decks before playing the expandable card game, using the various cards to develop potential combos and strategies around different playstyles. Each faction leader has their own abilities and cards that fit into numerous playstyles, with players needing to see which suit their strategies.

A trailer for the 7th Sea: City of Five Sails expandable card game.

Odette Dubois d’Arrent is the leader of the Montaigne/Outsiders faction who represent a burgeoning country looking to establish a greater foothold in the world of Five Sails. Using her existing allies and musketeers, Odette is able to utilise movement and positioning in order to gain an advantage over her enemies. The Eisen District is led by Kaspar Dietrich, a general who is forced to look for support to retake his homeland from hordes of supernatural monsters - specialising in employing mercenaries and using equipment. The Castilian District’s leader, Soline El Gato, uses her contacts in the underworld to spread disruption and prevent the enemy from gaining ground.

As leader of the Ussuran District, Yevgeni the Boar has a reputation amongst the locals for his intimidating size and prowess in combat, employing a bold and powerful approach to the card game. The final faction, the Vodacce District, is led by Don Constanzo Scarpa – an influential and stern man who will use any means necessary in order to overcome his opponents, even if it means sacrificing cards along the way. Players can win the game by either defeating the opponent’s leader, gaining control of three central locations or having seven or more renown at the end of the round.

The 7th Sea: City of Five Sails expandable card game was designed by John Wick – a co-creator of the original 7th Sea roleplaying game – and is set to be published by Pine Box Entertainment, the company behind several expansions released for the expandable card game Doomtown: Reloaded, which is based on the TRPG Deadlands. Chaosium is the publisher responsible for releasing the 7th Sea roleplaying game, which is currently on its second edition.

The Kickstarter campaign for 7th Sea: City of Five Sails is currently live until November 5th, with a pledge of $50 (£45) getting backers a copy of the base set for the expandable card game in August 2023.