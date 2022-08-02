Almost Innocent is a co-op board game version of Clue

Work together to prove your innocence in the co-op board game Almost Innocent.

A board game set in the aftermath of a raucous party gone wrong, Almost Innocent challenges players to find the evidence they need to prove that they weren’t - entirely – responsible. With the accusations being flung at the players and their fellow partygoers, the group will need to work together to assemble the right clues to answer the right questions. However, players won’t be responsible for proving their own innocence, but that of the other players.

The deduction co-op game sees players experiencing a variety of scenarios, each one resulting in every player being accused of a specific crime. The charges will depend on whichever scenario players have chosen, with the required clues being connected as well. Each player will have a hand of clues that will aid the others in deducing the real story behind the crime, which they must share in order to get them off their charges.

On their turn, players will be able to choose from a selection of questions that will provide the answers that can help both them and the rest of the players as well. Similarly to the classic family board game Clue – known as Cluedo in the UK – the goal of Almost Innocent is to figure out the real perpetrator behind the crime, as well as the weapon used and the location it took place in before the time runs out. As a narrative-driven game, players will also be guiding their character through a story, with each chapter introducing new rules, gameplay mechanics and potential abilities for players to use.

Almost Innocent was created by Philippe Attali, with this being the designer’s debut tabletop title. The artwork for Almost Innocent was created by Satoshi Matsuura, who has previously made artwork for titles such as the social deduction game Hidden Leaders and set collection title Vivarium.

Matagot and Kolossal Games are co-publishing Almost Innocent, with Matagot being best known for the wargames Kemet, Cyclades and Inis and Kolossal being responsible for the epic Western Legends series.

According to BoardGameGeek, Almost Innocent is set to be released sometime next year, with a retail price yet to be confirmed.