Play as murderous investment bankers in the American Psycho board game

Play as murderous investment bankers in an upcoming board game based on the 2000 movie American Psycho.

A movie board game adapted from the modern classic starring Christian Bale – which is in itself an adaptation of a novel written by Bret Easton Ellis – American Psycho: A Killer Game has players taking the role of faceless investment bankers who have a taste for murder. Set in the same world as the film, A Killer Game sees players worker for the Pierce & Pierce firm, looking to make the most profitable deal possible whilst attempting to hide their deadly hobby.

Each turn of the game simulates a ‘meeting’ at the firm wherein players must contribute a card, with the aim of winning each turn. As a trick-taking game, A Killer Game has players taking turns to lay down a card from their hand that must match the suit that the first player led with. Whichever player lays down the highest numbered card of the suit wins that turn. However, every turn of A Killer Game will have its own ‘killer suit’ which will beat any other suit played, with players able to use the suit to win over a higher-numbered card.

A Killer Game also contains scene cards, which will add further complications to every turn – or ‘meeting’ - that players will need to be prepared for. Throughout the game, players will be forced to draw murder cards which will gradually pile up, making it harder for them to cover up their terrible crimes. Each murder card will minus a point from a player’s final point total, which will make it harder for them to win. However, if players manage to collect the most murder cards of the group, then they will be granted a bonus which may well win them the game.

American Psycho: A Killer Game will be published by Renegade Game Studios, the company responsible for various other licensed tabletop titles such as the deckbuilding games the Transformers Deck-Building Game and Power Rangers Deck-Building Game.

A trailer for American Psycho.

American Psycho is a film starring the aforementioned Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker who flaunts his wealth through his fashion, business cards, apartment and dining choices. The movie sees Bateman becoming a serial killer as he routinely murders various people in response to envy towards his fellow bankers and what they have. However, whether Bateman actually commits the murders is unclear, with both the film and the book being an examination of the yuppie culture of the 1980s and the obsession with wealth.

The release date for American Psycho: A Killer Game is set for sometime in 2023, with a retail price yet to be confirmed.