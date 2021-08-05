Avatar Legends: The RPG has claimed the record for most money raised on Kickstarter for a tabletop RPG less than three days into its month-long campaign to fund an officially licensed adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon series. At time of writing, the campaign has raised over $2,400,000 (£1,722,540) in pledges from the public

The Kickstarter launched on August 3rd with a modest enough goal of $50,000 (£35,800) to create a physical rulebook that would allow groups to roleplay in the world of the Four Nations. Magpie Games, publisher of Masks: A New Generation and Bluebeard’s Bride, will use the in-house favourite Powered by the Apocalypse as a foundation for the game’s rules, which they claimed should be accommodating for newcomers while allowing groups to dive deep into the politics and elemental bending systems.

The upcoming roleplaying game unseats The One Ring RPG 2E from its position as top system earner - the Free League-published remake brought in SEK 17,070,638 ($1,980,972/£1,423,417) in March of this year for a core rulebook with updates to both mechanics and arts.

Dungeons & Dragons 5E supplement Stronghold and Followers managed to bring in $2,121,465 (£1,522,628) during its 2019 campaign, likely helped by the rampant success of Wizards of the Coast’s globally eminent brand. Its designer, Matt Colville, is one of the most popular tabletop streamers on Twitch, and he creates and publishes third-party supplements through his own company, MCDM Productions.

Avatar Legends will continue crowdfunding through September 2nd, giving it plenty of time to widen the lead between it and second place. The next possible upset in the campaign’s sights is Frosthaven, the sequel to the gigantic boxed board game Gloomhaven from creator Isaac Childres. Building off the success and popularity of the cooperative fantasy title, it pulled in nearly $13,000,000 (£9,300,000) earlier this year to create a sprawling snow-dusted followup that has since promised to be even bigger than its predecessor in nearly every way.