Avatar: The Last Airbender deckbuilding game will take players through the entire series

Experience the entire story of the beloved animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, through this new deckbuilding board game.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated series produced by Nickelodeon about a world in which certain people are capable of manipulating different core elements: including earth, wind, water and fire. Airing in 2005, The Last Airbender is spread over three series - or books - and follows the story of Aang who is an Avatar, or someone who is able to control all four core elements and is tasked with maintaining balance in the world.

Throughout the series, Aang and his companions - Sokka, Kitara and the flying bison Appa - travel across the world of The Last Airbender in search of ways to prepare themselves to confront the leader of the Fire Nation, Fire Lord Ozai, who threatens to seize control of the entire continent. Along the way, the group meets new people, helps others, learns lessons and grows. The series has since received a sequel series with Avatar: The Legend of Korra, as well as several spin-off comic books, a film adaptation in 2010 and a live-action series adaptation that released earlier this month.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Aang’s Destiny is an upcoming board game based on the entire animated series. The title will take players through all three seasons of the series, from the discovery of Aang in the ice at the very beginning of the show to the confrontation with Fire Lord Ozai at the end. Players take the roles of key characters from the show and work together to overcome various challenges taken from the series.

In Aang’s Destiny, players begin with a starter deck before gradually upgrading it by adding new cards with better abilities. As players progress, they’ll face greater threats and tougher objectives, so will need to gain more bending techniques, recruit more allies and acquire more items in order to continue. As a co-op game, players will be working together - collectively devising strategies and helping one another to survive the trials ahead.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Aang’s Destiny was designed by Patrick Marino, who has previously created board games such as Court of the Dead: Mourner’s Call, Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game and co-designed Avatar: The Last Airbender - Fire Nation Rising. The Op is the company responsible for publishing Aang’s Destiny, with the studio releasing the previously mentioned Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game and Avatar: The Last Airbender - Fire Nation Rising.

The release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender - Aang’s Destiny is set for sometime later this year.