Avatar: The Last Airbender co-op board game coming

An upcoming board game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is coming.

Called Avatar: The Last Airbender – Fire Nation Rising, the co-op board game is an adaptation of the beloved television series set in a fictional world in which people are able to manipulate earth, air, fire and water. In the game, the players must work together in order to stop the incoming invasion of the leader of the Fire Nation, Fire Lord Ozai. After the 100 Year War, the other nations of Avatar’s world have succumbed to the occupation of the Fire Nation. However, Ozai’s plan would lead to the other nations being replaced with one Fire Nation rule.

To prevent this invasion from running its course, the players will need to gather allies from across the world of Avatar in order to take down Ozai once and for all. Similarly to the other ‘Rising’ board games – such as the Star Wars game Dark Side Rising and Thanos Rising: Avengers Infinity War – Fire Nation Rising sees players moving between iconic locations from the series in order to gather support and take down Ozai’s various minions. Players begin the game by taking control of different teams led by characters from the show such as Aang, Kitara, Toph and Zuko, with each of the teams getting access to varying dice pools and abilities.

Throughout the game, cards will be drawn containing valuable allies – such as Appa the Sky Bison and Avatar Kyoshi - that players will want to bring into their team in order to strengthen it. Gathering allies will require players to roll certain combinations of dice on their turn, with those newly acquired cards enabling players to gain more abilities and dice. During Ozai’s turn, the Fire Nation leader will deploy his supporters, including Azula and Ty Lee, to different locations, dealing damage to team leaders and their allies, as well as spreading his control over the world. Players will need to survive Ozai’s wraith in order to continue their efforts.

The players win if they’re able to defeat enough of Ozai’s supporters before he can defeat one of their leaders or enact his invasion. There is also a solo game mode included in the tabletop title.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Fire Nation Rising - which features a sculptured figure of Ozai in the middle of the game board – is set to be published by The Op, the studio responsible for releasing the other aforementioned ‘Rising’ games as well as the popular party board game Telestrations.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Fire Nation Rising is set to be released sometime this summer at a retail price of $50 (£45).