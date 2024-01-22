If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Betrayal at House on the Hill spins out into a standalone card game

Omens on the go.

Betrayal at House on the Hill: Third Edition layout photo
Chase Carter avatar
News by Chase Carter Contributor
Published on

Spooky cooperative board game Betrayal at House on the Hill will trade room tiles for embossed cards in the upcoming standalone spinoff, Betrayal Deck of Lost Souls.

Publisher Avalon Hill Games revealed the much smaller box of spooks on the company’s twitter account last week, explaining that more information would be released in February ahead of a full launch sometime in March.

Details are admittedly slim - Avalon Hill described Betrayal Deck of Lost Souls (will there be a colon somewhere in the title?) as a “cursed deck of cards” and a “speedrun of terror and chaos” condensed down into something that fits into a backpack or pocket.

13 best upcoming board games you NEED to play in 2024 Watch on YouTube

Deck of Lost Souls might play like a quick and lightweight version of Betrayal at House on the Hill, where players explore a labyrinthine mansion and pick up clues, omen and items until one of their number is transformed into a traitor by supernatural forces. Now in its third edition, Betrayal is a favourite amongst cooperative board game fans and those who like thrills alongside their meeples and map tiles.

Box art posted alongside the announcement showed off a foil finished illustration of a gnarled tree, raven and skull in tarot card style, all imagery that definitely fits Betrayal’s spooky vibes. BoardGameGeek forum users first spotted Betrayal Deck of Lost Souls as a pre-purchase listing by Canadian tabletop retailer 401games, alongside something called the Pennywise Papers.

Users guessed that both would be eventual expansions for the game, so at least one of those mysteries is now solved. A werewolf-themed expansion called Werewolf’s Journey: Blood on the Moon launched in 2022, but Hasbro-owned Avalon Hill has been fairly quiet on the Betrayal front, of late. Perhaps Deck of Lost Souls marks a fresh era of haunts for the popular board game series.

Betrayal: Deck of Lost Souls teaser image from Avalon Hill Twitter account
Image credit: Avalon Hill/X.com

Dicebreaker is the home for friendly board game lovers

We welcome board gamers of all levels, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.
Awaiting cover image

Betrayal: Deck of Lost Souls

Tabletop Game

Related topics
Avalon Hill
About the Author
Chase Carter avatar

Chase Carter

Contributor

Chase is a freelance journalist and media critic. He enjoys the company of his two cats and always wants to hear more about that thing you love. Follow him on Twitter for photos of said cats and retweeted opinions from smarter folks.

Comments