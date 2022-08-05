Betrayal 3rd Edition’s Werewolves expansion introduces a new character and five fresh haunts

Betrayal at House on the Hill, 3rd Edition is about to become a lot more hairy thanks to the addition of a werewolf-themed expansion to the spooky asymmetric board game. Releasing later this year, The Werewolf’s Journey: Blood on the Moon will introduce new components centred around a playable werewolf character and five related haunts.

The news comes from publisher Avalon Hill as part of its Gen Con 2022 spread of announcements. Betrayal 3E hasn’t yet been released worldwide - boxes are scheduled to appear in the US sometime in August - but the company is already supporting the popular title with what seems to be a meaty first expansion.

The Werewolf’s Journey: Blood on the Moon will broaden the roster of characters players can choose to enter the eponymous haunted house by adding Sara, a teenager with a dreadful secret that comes out when the Haunt phase begins. She’s a Teen Wolf - that’s the secret. The press release specifically characterises her lycanthropic other half as “feral”, which may denote a slight loss of control in the light of a full moon. This will obviously make haunts that situates Sara as the villain much more difficult, but she may bring some useful abilities to the plight of the survivors.

Meehan talked us through her thoughts on Betrayal's third edition, from the new components to character storylines and more.

The expansion will come in a box with some incredibly cool red and gold illustrations that look inspired by the alternative D&D rulebook covers of the last few years. It will include two miniatures - ostensibly Sara and her furry alt-persona - matching the purportedly enhanced quality introduced in the third edition. Alongside those components will be two new room tiles, four additional cards, a custom scenario and five new haunts designed around Sara and her curse.

These character-centric haunts are a new addition in Betrayal 3E that our own Alex Meehan extolled as its best new feature in her preview earlier this year. These narratives affect which Haunt the players eventually uncover within the House and will naturally lead to other related Haunts, creating a loose storyline told over multiple playthroughs. It’s not clear whether Sara will seek a cure for her lycanthropy or simply a way to avoid yet another disappointing television adaptation (more Teen Wolf humour!).

Avalon Hill said it expects The Werewolf’s Journey: Blood on the Moon to release some time in October, just in time for spooky season, but did not provide a more specific date or any price information. Keep checking Dicebreaker for more information as it becomes available.