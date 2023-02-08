Castles of Mad King Ludwig is getting turned into a flip-and-sketch board game

The Castles of Mad King Ludwig series is getting its own spin-off flip-and-sketch board game.

Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig is an upcoming board game set within the same universe as Castles of Mad King Ludwig, with players becoming architects tasked with designing a set of blueprints for the Bavarian monarch. However, whereas Castles of Mad King Ludwig has players laying down tiles to create rooms for the eccentric ruler, Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig involves players using pencils and paper to sketch in plans for a new castle.

With the aim of becoming the new royal Master Architect, the players will draw in floor plans for their own castles using various coloured pencils. As the players’ designs begin to take shape, they’ll be able to create entrances and features for their blueprints in order to further gain the king’s favour. New abilities can be unlocked along the way, as well as bonus cards and Royal Decrees players can use to develop their floor plans. Besides rooms and entrances, players can customise their blueprints with elements such as courtyards and moats.

The abilities players can unlock in the game include being able to move or remove doors, gaining extra turns, adding secret doors, being able to acquire additional room cards, expanding a lot and creating new outdoor features. Whichever player gathers the most points through their blueprints by the end of the game is named the winner.

Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig was designed by Ted Alspach, the creator behind the original Castles of Mad King Ludwig as well as the co-designer of social deduction game One Night Ultimate Werewolf and Suburbia, a tile-laying board game about developing a small time into a thriving metropolis.

Wheels highlights some of the most exciting board games arrving this year.

Bezier Games – the studio responsible for publishing Castles of Mad King Ludwig and One Night Ultimate Werewolf – is set to release Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig. In 2018, Bezier Games teamed up with Stonemaier Games, the company behind Wingspan and Scythe, to release Between Two Castles of Mad King Ludwig, which combined Between Two Cities and Castles of Mad King Ludwig into a single title.

The Kickstarter campaign for Blueprints of Mad King Ludwig is currently live until March 7th, with a pledge of $40 (£34) getting backers a copy of the core game that’s estimated to arrive in February 2024.