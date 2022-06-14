Extra Fabulous webcomic artist has co-created a party game called Boo-ty Call

Comedy webcomic Extra Fabulous is getting its own party board game called Boo-ty Call.

Featuring artwork from Zach M Stafford – the artist behind the humourous webcomic series Extra Fabulous – Boo-ty Call is an upcoming card game themed around ghostly sweethearts. The party game sees one player taking the role of a lonely medium who’s looking for love in the afterlife, whilst the other players take the role of various potential spectral suitors.

In the game, the players in the role of the ghosts will be trying to be chosen by the player controlling the medium, with each ghost having their own unique and horny personalities. For example, the game features illustrated cards for an erotic baker ghost and another simply called Ranger Thicc. Only the players know which ghost profile cards they have, with the cards remaining facedown on the table once the assigned players have peaked at them.

Players will only be able to communicate their identity and various attractive qualities through the suggested method depicted on the séance cards they’re handed. For instance, a ghost player in the party game might get a séance card that indicates they can only communicate through charades or through atypical spooky moans and groans. Each séance card also comes with a question that players will need to answer via the suggested method. With the medium player having to figure out the answer themselves.

When the medium player thinks they know what kind of ghost a player is, they can then attempt to make a guess. Any correct guesses will score both players involved points, whilst incorrect guesses means that player switches to the next medium until it comes round to them again. Whichever player gets to five points first is named the winner.

Boo-ty Call was designed by Dan Stong, with this being the game designer’s debut title. Besides Extra Fabulous and Boo-ty Call, Zach M Stafford has also created other webcomics such as Deogie and Pervis. Issues of Extra Fabulous have been collected into a book called Good Comics for Bad People, which is part of the same Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign as Boo-ty Call.

Skybound is the publisher responsible for Boo-ty Call, with the studio’s previous releases including the card game Superfight and the Alice in Wonderland-themed deckbuilding game Wonderland’s War.

The Kickstarter campaign for Boo-ty Call is live until July 13th, with a pledge of $25 (£21) getting backers a copy of the game in April 2023.