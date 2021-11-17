A D&D 5E compatible entry in the Call to Adventure board game series is coming

Call to Adventure: Epic Origins is the next entry in the series of board games inspired by roleplaying games and will be compatible with Dungeons & Dragons 5E.

A dungeon-crawling board game for one to four players, Epic Origins combines elements found in previous titles in the Call to Adventure series - such as character creation and building - with aspects of exploration and combat. Throughout the game, players will be competing to gather the most destiny points possible, whilst also working together to defeat the dreaded Adversary, who must be overcome in order for any of the players to have a chance at winning.

As a semi co-op board game, Epic Origins will see players casting runes, instead of a traditional set of dice, in order to beat the various challenges that their characters will encounter along the way. When creating their characters, players will draw cards to determine what kind of person they are - including things such as their species, status, class and subclasses - which will give them access to particular abilities and display what destiny points they have.

The player characters’ tableaus will not only grant them their abilities and destiny points, but they’ll also help to tell the story of those characters. As players progress through the game, they’ll pick up more cards which grant them additional runes and abilities, as well as more destiny points and even more narrative threads to their story. Besides being able to play together as a group, Epic Origins can also be played as a solo game, with the player taking on challenges by themselves. The upcoming game also features a conversion guide that enables players to make their characters from Epic Origins within a game of Dungeons & Dragons 5E.

Call to Adventure: Epic Origins was co-created by Johnny O'Neal and Chris O'Neal - co-founders of Brotherwise Games, the publisher responsible for publishing Epic Origins - the co-designers of all the previous entries in the Call to Adventure series, as well as Boss Monster: The Dungeon Building Card Game.

Besides releasing Call to Adventure: Epic Origins, Brotherwise Games is best known for publishing the other previously mentioned entries in the Call to Adventure series, as well as Boss Monster: The Dungeon Building Card Game and Overboss: A Boss Monster Adventure.

The Kickstarter campaign for Call to Adventure: Epic Origins is live until December 3rd, with a pledge of $40 (£30) getting backers a copy of the game that’s estimated to arrive June 2022.