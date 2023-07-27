If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Critical Role: Campaign 3 adapted into co-op card game by Flamecraft designer

Hells Bells! It’s Bells Hells!

Cards from Caper Cards: Bells Hells
Image credit: Darrington Press
News by Alex Meehan
The third campaign for Critical Role is getting its own co-op card game adaptation from the designer behind Flamecraft, Manny Vega.

Caper Cards: Bells Hells is an upcoming board game that sees players attempting to assemble the Bells Hells team from Campaign 3 of Critical Role, the popular Dungeons & Dragons actual play series. Similarly to the classic card game 21, in Caper Cards: Bells Hells the entire team is needed to pull off a daring heist, with players laying down crew cards in order to beat a certain level of treasure without going over the number 21.

Rather than competing to get a high enough number without passing 21, the players will be working together in a co-op board game to combine their cards together. Every round will see the players aiming to surpass a certain number, with players saving and playing their cards at the right moment. Each card in the pack also has its own special ability that players can take advantage of, such as The Grifter granting a –1 to the total for every spade card that’s in play or The Fixer adding a +1 for every heart card in play.

An image of the cards and box for Caper Cards: Bells Hells
Image credit: Darrington Press

Gameplay for Caper Cards: Bells Hells is quick, with a playthrough usually taking about 20 minutes. The card game supports up to four players and also has a solo game mode.

Besides Caper Cards: Bells Hells and Flamecraft – which was awarded the Dicebreaker Tabletop Awards 2022 award for Best Board Game – Vega has also created party board games Sparkle Kitty and Sparkle Kitty Nights. The illustration for Caper Cards: Bells Hells was created by David Rodrigues, with the graphic design coming from Matt Paquette & Co and editing by Jeff Fraser.

Watch on YouTube
Wheels recommends board games that are coming out latet this year.

Darrington Press is the studio responsible for publishing Caper Cards: Bells Hells, with the company having previously released another board game based on Critical Role, Uk’otoa - with this one being based on Campaign 2.

Caper Cards: Bells Hells is set to be released in October for a retail price of $15 (£12) within Critical Role online stores and Darrington Press Guild stores, before releasing to other local gaming stores sometime after.

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

After writing for Kotaku UK, Waypoint and Official Xbox Magazine, Alex became a member of the Dicebreaker editorial family. Having been producing news, features, previews and opinion pieces for Dicebreaker for the past three years, Alex has had plenty of opportunity to indulge in her love of meaty strategy board games and gothic RPGS. Besides writing, Alex appears in Dicebreaker's D&D actual play series Storybreakers and haunts the occasional stream on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel.

