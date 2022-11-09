Tabletop Awards 2022

Vote for your favourite tabletop games of the year!

Have your say and discover the best board games and RPGs of 2022 at the Tabletop Awards

Vote now
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Anime dating sims’ feelgood vibes come to tabletop roleplaying in solo RPG Chronicle Connection Plus

Roll for romance.
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

A new RPG looks to bring the romance and charm of dating sim games to the tabletop.

Chronicle Connection Plus is a single-player tabletop RPG that puts its lone player in the role of someone looking for love in the mid-nineties.

The upcoming RPG is a journalling game, meaning that players will record entries in an ongoing diary-style journal as they experience “a journey of romance, life, mistakes and success”.

Maddie recommends some laidback roleplaying games

The player’s hopeful singleton will have 24 in-game days to meet with potential suitors, drawn from a “large cast” of different character types and “myriad of unique connections”. Among the characters will be revealed suitor Kana, described as “enjoy[ing] taking care of others so much that they often forget to take care of themselves”.

As in typical dating sim games, at the end of the player’s journey, they’ll either succeed or fail in wooing their would-be partner (or partners).

The RPG’s teaser trailer plays out over the top of pleasing lofi beats, pastel pinks and blues, and the aesthetic of retro desktop PC windows, if you want an early indicator of Chronicle Connection Plus’ easygoing tone.

Chronicle Connection Plus is the latest title from indie RPG outlet Rookie Jet Studio, which has previously released games inspired by video games, manga and anime including Castlevania and Berserk in Red Giant, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Persona in Over Arms, and FLCL and Kill la Kill in this year’s Empty Cycle. In keeping with the studio’s previous output, Chronicle Connection Plus also looks set to draw heavily from the visual style of Japanese anime and video games.

The RPG will hit Kickstarter next week, ahead of an announced release date. The crowdfunding campaign will include a limited edition cover edition for the book, which will likely spark nostalgia in anyone who grew up during the 1990s.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author

Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Dicebreaker Merch