Quacks of Quedlinburg creator has designed another Ganz Schön Clever game

The designer behind the Quacks of Quedlinburg, Wolfgang Warsch, has designed yet another entry in the Ganz Schön Clever series of board games.

Warsch is the creator of a series of roll-and-write board games that began with Ganz Schön Clever – otherwise known as That’s Pretty Clever - and will continue with the newly announced Clever 4Ever. (Thanks BoardGameGeek.) Clever 4Ever will be the latest entry in the series, providing players new ways to roll dice and attempt to score more points than their opponents.

Details surrounding Clever 4Ever are still slim, but it has been confirmed that there will be new categories for players to score points in that aren’t included in previous entries in the family board game series. The categories featured in Clever 4Ever are yet to be announced.

In late 2022, Clever 4Ever from designer @WolfgangWarsch and publisher Schmidt Spiele will hit the market, with players once again trying to use dice for crazy scoring combinations. No details other than the cover at this point... —WEM pic.twitter.com/CgVjJvaJuf — BoardGameGeek (@BoardGameGeek) July 1, 2022

As with all the previous games in the Ganz Schön Clever franchise, Clever 4Ever will see players taking turns to roll a pool of dice and deciding which one to use to fill in their respective sheets. Depending on how players fill in their sheets each turn, they’ll have the potential to score combo points which will boost their overall total.

However, whichever die the active player decides to use for their turn will determine which dice their opponents will be able to use. Any dice that are a lower number than the active player’s chosen die can be used by the other players to fill in their sheet.

Besides a multiplayer mode that supports up to four players, Clever 4Ever will also feature a solo game mode wherein players can attempt to beat a previous high score by maximizing the best combos possible.

That's Pretty Clever explained in three minutes.

Besides creating Clever 4Ever and Quacks of Quedlinburg, Warsch is also known for designing the co-op game The Mind – which has players trying to play every card from their hand in numerical order without speaking to each other – The Taverns of Tiefenthal, a board game that has players trying to create the best possible tavern to attract guests, and for co-creating a party board game about personal opinions called Wavelength.

Schmidt Spiele is the studio responsible for publishing Clever 4Ever – as well as all the other entries in the Ganz Schön Clever series – and the aforementioned Quacks of Quedlinburg and Taverns of Tiefenthal.

Clever 4Ever is set to be released sometime later this year, with a set date and retail price yet to be confirmed.