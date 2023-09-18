Cthulhu: Death May Die universe to receive new entry in the form of a re-imaging of Neil Gaiman-inspired board game

The Cthulhu: Death May Die board game universe is getting a new entry in the form of a remake/revision of another title.

Cthulhu: Death May Die is a legacy board game co-designed by Eric Lang and Rob Daviau. Inspired by the Cthulhu Mythos, Death May Die sees players working together to summon the ancient beings they need to destroy the Old Ones once and for all. As a legacy game, Death May Die has players completing various episodes that make up an entire campaign.

The storyline of the campaign will change depending on how well players perform and the choices they make, with opportunities to permanently alter the game itself by opening and changing gameplay components. Players will also be able to gain new upgrades or abilities for their characters, sometimes at the expense of their own sanity.

Called Cthulhu: Dark Providence, the upcoming board game revealed at the CMON Game Expo 2023 will be a reimaging of an older tabletop title, A Study Emerald, within the same universe as Death May Die. A Study in Emerald is a board game originally published in 2013. Based on the short story of the same name by Neil Gaiman, A Study in Emerald sees players exploring a version of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes series if it were invaded by Cthulhu-esque creatures.

In the horror board game, players must fight in a secret war to save the world from the rule of the Old Ones by drafting cards and forming their own decks. However, there will be some players who are secretly on the side of the Old Ones and must attempt to thwart the others’ attempts. Throughout the game, players encounter various famous figures – both real and fictional - from the 19th century, such as Marquis Rochefort and Sherlock Holmes himself.

Dark Providence will take A Study in Emerald and place it within the same universe as Death May Die, whilst keeping the fundamentals of the original in place. The game will reportedly lean more towards the first edition of A Study in Emerald, rather than its Second Edition, with new two-player and solo board game modes being added. As with the original game, Dark Providence will feature a cast of historical figures and the same turn-of-the-century setting.

Cthulhu: Dark Providence was co-created by Martin Wallace – the creator of the original A Study in Emerald board game - and Travis R Chance, co-designer of titles like Heroes Wanted and Legendary: Buff the Vampire Slayer. Besides Cthulhu: Death May Die and Dark Providence, CMON has also published the Zombicide series of co-op board games.

There is yet to be a release date or crowdfunding campaign launch date announced for Cthulhu: Dark Providence.