Cyberpunk 2077 board game coming from Zombicide publisher

A board game based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077 is coming from the publisher behind the Zombicide series – CMON.

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is a video game board game inspired by the 2020 release – which was, in turn, an adaptation of the tabletop roleplaying game series Cyberpunk – that has players taking control of rival groups operating in and around Night City.

Announced via a Design Diary blog on the CMON website, Gangs of Night City has players commanding one of several gangs present within Cyberpunk 2077. The Design Diary describes how the team behind the upcoming game – made up of Andrea Chiarvesio, a co-designer on Marvel United, Francesco Rugerfred Sedda, Blood Rage creator Eric Lang and Alexio Schneeberger – were initially unsure of their pitch when they approached Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projek Red, as the original video game has the player controlling a single main character.

Eventually, the designers decided to focus the board game adaptation on the gangs that populate Night City, giving players the clear goal of ruling its underground. Depending upon which gang players choose to take control of – with CMON yet to confirm the game’s roster of gangs – players will have different “peculiarities, hierarchies and ambition.”

Regardless of the gang players select they’ll have access to three unique types of unit, each one based on a role that players can focus on in Cyberpunk 2077 – solos, techies and netrunners. Players utilise these different units against the opposing gangs in Night City, engaging in firefights and other criminal activities to further their goals. Whilst solos are focused on combat effectiveness, techies can experiment with elements like engineering and netrunners can hack into enemy systems via the net.

The game board will be directly based on the map of Night City from Cyberpunk 2077 and will feature six different districts for players to fight over. Having control over points of interest in each district will grant players benefits. The board for Gangs of Night City also includes elements for a marketplace and for hiring edgerunners, or mercenaries, for their gang activities, as well as a section for netrunner units to move through to determine their success or failure to hack.

Players will need to balance their resources as well as their street cred in order to be successful in encounters like firefights, with gang reputation being a factor in interactions between gangs. Killing enemy units doesn’t affect their street cred, meaning that players can choose to focus on completing jobs and building up their street cred in order to win the game.

Besides Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City and Zombicide, CMON is known for publishing the unofficial ‘mythic trilogy’ - featuring Blood Rage, Rising Sun and Ankh: Gods of Egypt – and tabletop RPGs such as the upcoming Household.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a video game developed and published by CD Projekt Red in 2020. In the video game, players become a character named V who works as a mercenary in an alternate future version of LA in Night City. The player can choose various aspects of V’s personality and being, as well as their specialisations and abilities. The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the tabletop roleplaying game series Cyberpunk whose latest entry, Cyberpunk Red, takes place several years prior to the video game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is yet to receive a release date or crowdfunding date.