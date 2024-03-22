Cyberpunk 2077 - The Board Game sees players strutting around Night City as V, Judy, Panam and Jackie

A board game based on the roleplaying video game Cyberpunk 2077 will enable players to explore Night City as a V and other characters.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a video game developed and published by CD Projekt Red based on the Cyberpunk tabletop roleplaying game released by R Talesorian Games. Released in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has players becoming V, a freelance mercenary character the player can customise: including their gender, appearance, origins and abilities. As V, players in Cyberpunk 2077 are free travel through the vast futuristic Night City, a metropolis based in what is left of an alternate future California, USA after nuclear fallout and the takeover of various huge corporations.

The roleplaying game enables players to embark on a main questline involving the iconic Cyberpunk character Johnny Sliverhand - played by Keanu Reeves in the video game - as well as follow various other side-quests, alongside exploring the city itself. Along the way, V will encounter a cast of characters from different factions based within Night City, including the ruling corporations and the organisations that oppose them. An expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 called Phantom Liberty, starring Idris Elba, was released late in 2023, with a sequel - codenamed Project Orion, being revealed back in 2022.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Wheels highlights 13 exciting board games coming this year.

Cyberpunk 2077 - The Board Game is an upcoming board game adaptation of the video game that will allow players to take the role of V, with an option of genders, braindance editor Judy Alvarez, nightclub owner Panam Palmer or fellow mercenary Jackie Welles.

During the co-op game for one to four players, the group will be able to explore a map of Night City, finding and completing jobs to earn credits, or money, as well as a renown. During their missions, players will be able to engage in shootouts, stealth and hacking, as well as make choices through cooperative interactions

The action-adventure board game will take place over an entire campaign, with players experiencing new content as they play. Players will also be able to unlock new playable characters as they progress through the video game board game: with sessions taking around 45 to 60 minutes to complete.

Image credit: Go On Board, CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 - The Board Game was co-created and will be co-published by CD Projekt Red and Go On Board, a tabletop game company that has previously created and released a board game based on CD Projekt’s other big video game series The Witcher called The Witcher: Old World.

A crowdfunding campaign for Cyberpunk 2077 - The Board Game is set to be launched on Gamefound sometime this summer, with pledge amounts and delivery dates yet to be revealed.