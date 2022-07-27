Spirit Island studio reveals Strong Bad party game Dangeresque: Crime Scene Tamperer

The studio behind co-op board game Spirit Island, Greater Than Games, has unveiled an upcoming board game set in the Homestar Runner universe.

Dangeresque: Crime Scene Tamperer is a party board game based on the action hero Dangeresque, who is played by the animated character Strong Bad. Adapted from the Homestar Runner universe, a collection of comedy online animated web series, Crime Scene Tamperer has players attempting to cover up a murder that they have committed. As the infamous action hero Dangeresque investigates the crime scene, players will need to deflect attention away from themselves and towards their opponents if they want to get away with their crime.

As the social deduction game progresses, players will have the opportunity to shift the blame for the murder to the person sat next to them, hopefully putting Dangeresque’s attention onto their opponent instead of them. However, other players will also have the chance to turn the blame back onto the other person, forcing them to quickly react once again. As the game’s name suggests, players will be able to directly tamper with any evidence found at the crime scene but will need to be careful not to be caught.

Apart from Dangeresque: Crime Scene Tamperer and Spirit Island, Greater Than Games has also published the superhero co-op board game Sentinels of the Multiverse, a tabletop title that takes inspiration from classic comic book characters and enables players to become a hero or villain, as well as an inverse version of Cluedo called Kill Doctor Lucky – wherein players are tasked with trying to set up the titular Doctor Lucky to be murdered.

Greater than Games recently revealed a new spin-off title for its Spirit Island series called Horizons of Spirit Island, which will provide players with a more beginner-friendly and affordable version of the co-op game. A new expansion for the core version of Spirit Island, called Nature Incarnate, was announced alongside Horizons of Spirit Island.

Homestar Runner is an animated web seriesthat was originally created in 1996 by Mike and Matt Chapman. The web series – which focused on the parody and surreal humour of the titular Homestar Runner – eventually expanded into a website that features the Strong Bad Email cartoons, which depict Strong Bad himself answering various fan emails.

A preview version of Dangeresque: Crime Scene Tamperer is set to be featured at Gen Con, which takes place in North American from August 4th to August 7th. A retail release date and price are yet to be confirmed.