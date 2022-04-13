DC Comics Deck-Building Game celebrates its 10th anniversary

The DC Comics Deck-Building Game is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a collection of new standalone expansions.

Inspired by the comic book characters and adventures of the DC Comic Universe, the DC Comics Deck-Building Game – which was originally released in 2012 – is celebrating its 10-year milestone by releasing several new expansions for the deckbuilding board game.

The first new expansion is based on the 2013 fighting video game Injustice: Gods Among Us, which pits a roster of classic heroes, villains and anti-heroes from the DC Comic Universe against one another in a one-on-one brawl. As a video game board game expansion, the DC Deck-Building Game: Injustice offers players a new Brawl version of the core board game’s Cerberus Engine, providing a gameplay system that enables players to land blows on their opponents and block their attacks. The cards featured in the expansion are inspired by the roster of characters featured in the Injustice series, with artwork from artists behind the Injustice series of comics.

Another new expansion released to mark the 10th anniversary of the DC Comics Deck-Building game is Rivals: The Flash vs. Reverse-Flash. The upcoming two-player game has players taking on the roles of the iconic superhero The Flash and his counterpart Reverse-Flash, as they compete against each other to determine who really is the fastest. Each player gets three unique character cards featuring a series of abilities they can utilise against their opponents, with the two players racing against one another to buy higher cost and more powerful cards.

The DC Deck-Building Game sees two to five players competing against each other as iconic characters from the DC Comic Universe including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Green Lantern and many more. As their chosen character, players each get their own hero card – which features a unique power they can use – and a starting deck of 10 cards. Throughout the game, players will draw a hand of five cards and can use them to acquire a collection of new and more powerful cards.

Along the way, players will encounter a roster of various villains from across DC comics history, such as Bane or Ras Al Ghul, which they’ll need to defeat in order to protect themselves and their fellow heroes. Players can defeat villains by playing cards with the required amount of power, with a new villain appearing whenever the old one is overcome. Whichever player acquires the most victory points in the game is named the winner.

The DC Deck-Building Game and its various expansions were published by Cryptozoic Entertainment, the studio behind the popular party board game Spyfall and the humorous card game Epic Spell Wars of the Battle Wizards: Duel at Mt Skullzfyre.

The new standalone expansions for the DC Deck-Building Game are currently available through a Kickstarter campaign that’s live until May 12, with a pledge of $70 (£54) getting players copies of both Injustice and Rivals: The Flash vs. Reverse-Flash in December.