Watch PAX West Insider now!

Watch PAX West Insider now!

See the best of the show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cooperative board game Zombicide infects a different comic book universe in DCeased

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... Superman's rotting corpse?

DCeased board game teaser art
Image credit: CMON/ DC Comics
Chase Carter avatar
News by Chase Carter Contributor
Published on

The studio behind the popular and prolific Zombicide board game series announced over the weekend that the next entry will use DC Comics’ zombie apocalypse storylines as its setting and will launch a Kickstarter campaign later this year.

The cleverly named DCeased was unveiled at CMON Expo USA over the weekend as the next entry into the surprisingly big catalogue of Zombicide board games. Granted, we don’t know much more than what the publisher revealed on social media and a short teaser on their YouTube channel, and all of that amounts to a name and the educated guess that it will play similarly to other Zombicide tie-ins.

DCeased will likely pick up the Zombicide model of cooperative play against a common objective where each player boasts specific abilities that, when combined with a dash of teamwork, can help overcome a series of interconnected missions. Sounds heroic, no? If DCeased borrows the flipped script of CMON’s other comics-based adaptation - Marvel Zombies - it’s actually the foundation of a bloody spree starring the undead, infected versions of iconic superheroes.

Looking for more board game bud time? Check out this list of the best cooperative boxes.

Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game first launched back in 2022 but suffered a series of setbacks caused by COVID-19 related shipping delays, forcing the publisher to roll back fulfilment for months, and in some cases, years to the point where some backers are just now receiving their copies.

Shovel on top of that bitter pile exorbitant shipping costs that were passed on to backers, causing no small amount of outrage as individuals paid more than the cost of the base game to receive all of the extra Kickstarter stretch goals that companies like CMON mete out to increase hype during their month-long crowdfunding.

Those thorny issues have ostensibly resolved, and DCeased may not face the same tribulations as its Marvel-themed cousin. It’s also not clear if the gameplay will be substantially different from Marvel Zombies, given how the premise and execution of both DC and MArvel’s narrative flirtation with zombie apocalypse played out in very similar fashions on the page. The Kickstarter campaign for CMON’s DCeased can be found here, and Dicebreaker will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Chase Carter avatar

Chase Carter

Contributor

Chase is a freelance journalist and media critic. He enjoys the company of his two cats and always wants to hear more about that thing you love. Follow him on Twitter for photos of said cats and retweeted opinions from smarter folks.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch