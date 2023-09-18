Cooperative board game Zombicide infects a different comic book universe in DCeased

The studio behind the popular and prolific Zombicide board game series announced over the weekend that the next entry will use DC Comics’ zombie apocalypse storylines as its setting and will launch a Kickstarter campaign later this year.

The cleverly named DCeased was unveiled at CMON Expo USA over the weekend as the next entry into the surprisingly big catalogue of Zombicide board games. Granted, we don’t know much more than what the publisher revealed on social media and a short teaser on their YouTube channel, and all of that amounts to a name and the educated guess that it will play similarly to other Zombicide tie-ins.

DCeased will likely pick up the Zombicide model of cooperative play against a common objective where each player boasts specific abilities that, when combined with a dash of teamwork, can help overcome a series of interconnected missions. Sounds heroic, no? If DCeased borrows the flipped script of CMON’s other comics-based adaptation - Marvel Zombies - it’s actually the foundation of a bloody spree starring the undead, infected versions of iconic superheroes.

Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game first launched back in 2022 but suffered a series of setbacks caused by COVID-19 related shipping delays, forcing the publisher to roll back fulfilment for months, and in some cases, years to the point where some backers are just now receiving their copies.

Shovel on top of that bitter pile exorbitant shipping costs that were passed on to backers, causing no small amount of outrage as individuals paid more than the cost of the base game to receive all of the extra Kickstarter stretch goals that companies like CMON mete out to increase hype during their month-long crowdfunding.

Those thorny issues have ostensibly resolved, and DCeased may not face the same tribulations as its Marvel-themed cousin. It’s also not clear if the gameplay will be substantially different from Marvel Zombies, given how the premise and execution of both DC and MArvel’s narrative flirtation with zombie apocalypse played out in very similar fashions on the page. The Kickstarter campaign for CMON’s DCeased can be found here, and Dicebreaker will update you with more information as it becomes available.