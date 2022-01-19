Marvel Zombicide game crowdfunds over £2 million in under a day

The Kickstarter campaign for Marvel Zombies - A Zombicide Game has successfully crowdfunded over £2 million ($1.47 million) in under a day.

Launching yesterday, the Kickstarter campaign for Marvel Zombies - with a crowdfunding goal of £367,514 ($270,000) - has since collected £2,496,699 ($1,836,459) at the time this article was written. The campaign has still got 15 days left, with the closing date being set for February 4th. Previous Zombicide Kickstarter campaigns include the one launched for the wild west themed entry Zombicide: Undead or Alive in February 2021, which successfully crowdfunded over $3 million (£2 million) during the length of its campaign, with the second edition of the original Zombicide collecting a similar amount during its Kickstarter campaign in 2019.

Marvel Zombies was initially revealed last November as being a spin-off title to the horror board game Zombicide, which featured a cast of beloved superhero characters made famous by the Marvel Comics Universe. With the teaser trailer revealing very little about the upcoming board game, the Kickstarter campaign description provides players with a more in-depth outline of what to expect in the game for one to six players.

Set in a dystopian future that sees the world of Marvel comic book heroes become overrun by ravenous hordes of the undead. Players can choose from a selection of zombified versions of classic Marvel heroes - such as Captain America; Iron Man; Captain Marvel and The Hulk - and must fight against the remaining human heroes and S.H.I.E.L.D. agents that will seek to hunt their zombified brethren down.

As zombie versions of Marvel heroes, players will have access to an unusual set of skills, with players able to unlock more as they eliminate more enemies. For example, Captain America has his Vibranium Shield equipped - which enables him to block enemy attacks and throw it to perform a ricochet move - but also has the ability as an undead leader to allow an ally to do a free action. Players can acquire additional zombie traits that will improve their skills in single-use cards that are themed around various undead activities.

However, as members of the undead, the zombie heroes will hunger for human flesh and can turn to a cast of well-known side-characters for sustenance. If a player comes across a bystander - such as Pepper Potts, Mary Jane or J Jonah Jameson - they can decide to attempt to eat them in order to gain a unique ability, as long as they can successfully overpower them. Letting a hero’s hunger go unchecked can lead to them turning ravenous, which forces them to start taking damage unless they consume someone.

Each scenario included in the marvel board game will take place in various locations across New York City, from the headquarters of the Daily Bugle to the Avengers Tower, and will have players attempting to complete 10 different missions. Players win the game if they manage to complete all 10 missions.

Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game was co-created by Michael Shinall and Fabio Cury, who have previously both worked together on A Song of Ice & Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game, and is set to be released by CMON - the publisher responsible for releasing the previous entries in the Zombicide series - alongside Spin Master Games and Guillotine Games.

Backers can pledge $130 (£96) to get a copy of the core release of Marvel Zombies - A Zombicide Game that’s estimated to arrive in June 2023.