Doctor Who: Nemesis is like Disney Villainous with daleks, cybermen and weeping angels

One to play with extermi-mates.
Matt Jarvis
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief, Dicebreaker
A new Doctor Who board game will let you play as the Time Lord’s greatest foes.

Rather than the Doctor themselves, Doctor Who: Nemesis puts players in control of the various baddies seen in the long-running sci-fi show, including the weeping angels seen in David Tennant-era episode Blink and the Doctor’s time lord rival The Master, as well as stalwart classics such as daleks and cybermen.

Each villain has their own player board with unique abilities and actions, which they’ll need to use to progress their own villainous plots while fending off attempts at sabotage from the other players - not to mention the Doctor and their companions, who can also show up. To be victorious, players must complete the ‘win trigger’ presented by a scheme card.

In other words, the concept sounds a bit like Disney Villainous, except you’ll be controlling daleks, cybermen, weeping angels and The Master.

Doctor Who: Nemesis is the latest Doctor Who board game from publisher Gale Force Nine, which previously released Time of the Daleks and Don’t Blink. The studio is also known for its adaptations of films from Dune to Aliens, and TV shows from Firefly to Spartacus.

The upcoming board game will release this September, costing £50. Nemesis will take from 45 minutes to and half and a half to play with two to four people.

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief, Dicebreaker

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

