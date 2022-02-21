Doctors and Daleks is a new roleplaying game using D&D 5E

A roleplaying game using the D&D 5E gameplay system and based on the popular science fiction series Doctor Who, has been announced.

Doctors and Daleks is a new tabletop RPG inspired by the long-running sci-fi television series that focuses on a mysterious time-travelling character called the Doctor. The roleplaying game will be using the D&D 5E ruleset created for the popular fantasy TRPG – Dungeons & Dragons – and will enable players to explore across time and space in their own TARDIS. A Doctors and Daleks Player’s Guide will provide players with all the information they need to experience the upcoming roleplaying game, with a game masters’ guide yet to be confirmed.

D&D 5E is a roleplaying game system that has players describing their player characters’ actions, before rolling a d20 die and adding various modifiers to determine whether they were successful in their endeavors. Which modifiers player add will depend on the kind of action they want their character to perform, with the various numbers either improving or reducing their chances of success. The GM will then decide whether a playable character’s actions are successful by comparing their die result and modifiers to the number they were required to beat.

The reveal of Doctors and Daleks follows the announcement that the upcoming Dark Souls RPG will also be using the D&D 5E gameplay system, with the video game inspired roleplaying game set to make several changes to the ruleset in order to better reflect the original series’ gameplay mechanics, such as having dead player characters respawn at the most recently discovered bonfire checkpoint.

As well as Doctors and Daleks, there is an existing TRPG based on the science fiction show called Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game, which uses its own original gameplay system. The sci-fi RPG – which is set to see the release of its Second Edition in Q2 – has players creating their own time lord, companion character, time agent or general defender of Earth. Using the Vortex gameplay system, players and GMs can devise episodes of their own Doctor Who-esque show, with the rulebook providing advice and information to both players and games masters.

Doctors and Daleks is set to be released by Cubicle 7 Games, the studio responsible for publishing Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game, as well as Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay and Warhammer: Age of Sigma – Soulbound.

Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game - Second Edition.

Doctor Who is a BBC series that originally aired during the 1960s, before it was revised once again in the early 2000s after a hiatus of around 15 years. The iconic series focuses on the character of the Doctor, an alien who is able to travel across time and space via the TARDIS. In their various adventures, the Doctor is joined by a roster of companion characters who join them as they defend innocents against a wide variety of extra-terrestrial threats. The character of the Doctor has been played by several different actors over the years, with their most recent incarnation being played by Jodie Whittaker

The Doctors and Daleks RPG is yet to receive a release date or retail price.