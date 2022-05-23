Dune: Imperium, Cryptid and Living Forest nominated for 2022 Spiel des Jahres awards

The nominations for this year’s Spiel des Jahres awards have been announced.

Considered to be the most prestigious awards in the tabletop gaming industry, the 20222 Spiel des Jahres nominees have been revealed by the awards’ official Twitter account in a series of tweets.

The Spiel des Jahres awards – also known as the Game of the Year awards - are split into three separate categories, with the main category being given to the best family board games that have been released in the German language since the middle of 2021. This year’s nominees for the main category are the tile-laying nature-themed board game Cascadia, the quick card game Scout and the discussion-heavy game Top Ten.

Nominations for the Kennerspiel des Jahres award – which is given to the best board games for more experienced players – were also revealed and featured the hidden movement title Cryptid, the deckbuilding board game Dune: Imperium and Living Forest, a game that has players becoming protective tree spirits.

The final set of nominations for this year’s Spiel des Jahres awards were announced for the children’s board game category - the Kinderspiel des Jahres. The nominees for the category are Auch Schon Clever, the kid-friendly roll-and-write spin-off from the Ganz Schon Clever series, the recently released spin-off title Quacks & Co.: Quedlinburg Dash and Zauberberg - known as Magic Mountain in English – a board game about a group of wizards racing against a team of witches.

Previous winners of the Spiel des Jahres include 2020’s Where’s Wally? style board game MicroMacro Crime City, the two-player board game Tikal, Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride and the interpretive card game Dixit. Winners of the Kennerspiel des Jahres award have included the likes of 7 Wonders, Legends of Andor and The Quacks of Quedlinburg.

The winner of the main Spiel des Jahres award – alongside the winner of the Kinderspiel des Jahres - will be announced on July 16th, whilst the winner of the Kennerspiel des Jahres will be revealed on June 20th.