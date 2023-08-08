Dune: Imperium deckbuilding video game coming just in time for next film

A digital version of the deckbuilding board game Dune: Imperium is releasing this year.

Based on the sci-fi book series by Frank Herbert and the recent film adaptation directed by Denis Villeneuve – which is receiving a sequel on November 3rd – Dune: Imperium is a deckbuilding board game for up to four players that sees players competing against each other to obtain power and control across the galaxy.

Featuring artwork of characters portrayed by the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, Dune: Imperium has players become one of several potential leaders with the ambition to conquer the Spice trade.

Though players begin the space-themed board game with identical decks, as they progress through the game they’ll acquire new cards into their decks that will alter their decks and give them new options for battle, political intrigue or subterfuge on Arrakis. Alongside the deckbuilding gameplay mechanics, players also utilise worker-placement elements – which involves assigning tokens in order to perform various actions – in order to increase their presence on Arrakis, whether through military or subtler options.

Dune: Imperium Digital will be a video game version of the original tabletop game, enabling players to compete with their friends via a digital interface, regardless of where they are. The digital board game will release with a system for organised events such as tournaments, leagues and leaderboards. Dune: Imperium Digital has been confirmed to be releasing for PC, via the Steam store, in time for the release of Dune: Part 2 in cinemas this November.

Dire Wolf is the studio behind both the original Dune: Imperium and its digital counterpart, with the company previously publishing deckbuilding game Clank! and the video game version of Root.

Besides Dune: Imperium digital, Dire Wolf is also releasing video game versions of tabletop titles like Cascadia – a board game about managing environments and eco-systems – Ark Nova, which has players designing their own zoo, tile-placement game Isle of Cats and My Lil’ Everdell.