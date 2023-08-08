If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dune: Imperium deckbuilding video game coming just in time for next film

Alongside digital versions of Cascadia and Ark Nova.

Dune: Imperium board game cards
Image credit: Dire Wolf, Legendary Pictures
Alex Meehan avatar
News by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on

A digital version of the deckbuilding board game Dune: Imperium is releasing this year.

Based on the sci-fi book series by Frank Herbert and the recent film adaptation directed by Denis Villeneuve – which is receiving a sequel on November 3rd – Dune: Imperium is a deckbuilding board game for up to four players that sees players competing against each other to obtain power and control across the galaxy.

Featuring artwork of characters portrayed by the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, Dune: Imperium has players become one of several potential leaders with the ambition to conquer the Spice trade.

Lolies recommends various digital board games.

Though players begin the space-themed board game with identical decks, as they progress through the game they’ll acquire new cards into their decks that will alter their decks and give them new options for battle, political intrigue or subterfuge on Arrakis. Alongside the deckbuilding gameplay mechanics, players also utilise worker-placement elements – which involves assigning tokens in order to perform various actions – in order to increase their presence on Arrakis, whether through military or subtler options.

Dune: Imperium Digital will be a video game version of the original tabletop game, enabling players to compete with their friends via a digital interface, regardless of where they are. The digital board game will release with a system for organised events such as tournaments, leagues and leaderboards. Dune: Imperium Digital has been confirmed to be releasing for PC, via the Steam store, in time for the release of Dune: Part 2 in cinemas this November.

Liv highlights some browser-based board games.

Dire Wolf is the studio behind both the original Dune: Imperium and its digital counterpart, with the company previously publishing deckbuilding game Clank! and the video game version of Root.

Besides Dune: Imperium digital, Dire Wolf is also releasing video game versions of tabletop titles like Cascadia – a board game about managing environments and eco-systems – Ark Nova, which has players designing their own zoo, tile-placement game Isle of Cats and My Lil’ Everdell.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

After writing for Kotaku UK, Waypoint and Official Xbox Magazine, Alex became a member of the Dicebreaker editorial family. Having been producing news, features, previews and opinion pieces for Dicebreaker for the past three years, Alex has had plenty of opportunity to indulge in her love of meaty strategy board games and gothic RPGS. Besides writing, Alex appears in Dicebreaker’s D&D actual play series Storybreakers and haunts the occasional stream on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch