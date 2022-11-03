Tabletop Awards 2022

Dungeons & Dragons film release will be preceded by a prequel comic

From page to screen.
Alex Meehan
Alex Meehan
Published on
The front cover for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - The Feast of the Moon.

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film is getting a prequel comic that will be released before the movie.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – The Feast of the Moon is a comic book that will introduce the main cast of characters from the D&D movie in a story that takes place before the events of the film. Set to be released by IDW Publishing – which has previously released comic books based on the universe of D&D, as well as Sonic The Hedgehog comics and the Locke & Key comic books – the prequel will set up the narrative of the upcoming film adapted from the tabletop roleplaying game.

The Feast of the Moon will follow the story of Edgin, the leader of a band of thieves, who suddenly finds himself embroiled in a conflict between an immoral bandit king and the citizens of a local town that Edgin and his fellow thieves have been stranded in. Trapped by the bandits, Edgin agrees to aid the townspeople to defend themselves against their assailants. However, the danger of the situation begins to test the thieves’ loyalties and allegiances change as a result – raising the stakes even higher.

Watch on YouTube
A trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The Feast of the Moon was written by Jeremy Lambert and Ellen Boener, with the artwork being created by Eduardo Ferigato and Guillermo Sanna. Lambert commented that the characters featured in the comic and fantasy TRPG film adaptation “aren’t the brave, gallant, all-powerful warriors that will forever win the day – they're regular people […] they’re emotionally messy and are completely in over their heads.”

IDW editor Jonathan Manning added that “not only did we get to build and expand on the personal histories of these exciting new characters, but we also got to explore so many of the elements we love the most about the game of D&D – its class systems, its creatures and its mechanics.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been in development for almost 10 years, with various directors and actors passing through its production. Slated for a March 3 release, the upcoming film will be written by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein – who have previously worked together on the tabletop-themed film Game Night – and produced by Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Jeremy Latcham.

A trailer for Dicebreaker’s brand-new D&D 5E actual play series Storybreakers.

The current cast for Honor Among Thieves is star Chris Pine, Justice Smith – best known for his role in Detective Pikachu – Fast & Furious actor Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, who appeared in part one the most recent adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page – alongside Hugh Grant, who is confirmed to be the film’s main villain. The first trailer for the film was released earlier this year, depicting the upcoming movie’s cast of characters unwittingly delivering an ancient artefact to the hands of one bad wizard.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – The Feast of the Moon is set to be released in February 2022, approximately one month before the release of the film.

About the Author

Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

Alex’s journey to Dicebreaker began with writing insightful video game coverage for outlets such as Kotaku, Waypoint and PC Gamer. Her unique approach to analysing pop culture and knack for witty storytelling finally secured her a forever home producing news, features and reviews with the Dicebreaker team. She’s also obsessed with playing Vampire: The Masquerade, and won’t stop talking about it.

