The Dungeons & Dragons movie is like Game of Thrones meets Princess Bride, says Chris Pine

Chris Pine, star of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, has offered a tantalising idea of what to expect from the big-screen adaptation of the fantasy RPG.

Speaking to Collider, Pine indicated that the long-anticipated D&D film would have a somewhat throwback and comedic feel in its fantasy adventures, comparing it to a number of ‘80s pop-culture staples - as well as the recent Game of Thrones TV series.

“The way that I've been describing it, it's like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of [Monty Python’s] Holy Grail,” Pine said. “It's somewhere in that ballpark. It's a lot of fun.

“It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy. It's ‘80s heartfelt. There's a bit of Goonies in there.”

In development for almost a decade, the Dungeons & Dragons film has had a number of different directors, writers and actors attached since its 2015 announcement, including the likes of The Fault in Our Stars’ Ansel Elgort.

The final movie comes from writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, known for directing the surprisingly good board game-based comedy Game Night and co-writing Spider-Man: Homecoming. Marvel Cinematic Universe producer Jeremy Latcham will reunite with the pair as producer on the upcoming movie.

Alongside Pine, the D&D movie will star Detective Pikachu’s Justice Smith, Fast & Furious mainstay Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis - best known for her role as Beverly Marsh in the recent films based on Stephen King’s It - and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page. British actor and Paddington 2 standout Hugh Grant, meanwhile, will play the film's villain.

While no details have been released on how the film will adapt the sprawling lore and roleplaying origins of Dungeons & Dragons, Pine did offer a very brief snippet on what to expect from his currently unnamed character, describing him as “the ultimate party planner”.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Wonder Woman and Star Trek actor was also optimistic about how the film - the first big-screen outing for D&D since its legendarily bad box-office bomb in 2000 - had turned out.

“We had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs,” Pine said.

“I think it's going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and Jon are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart, and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for.”

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is set for release on March 3rd 2023.