Planescape setting returns to Dungeons & Dragons in adventure and sourcebook

It was confirmed during the Wizards Presents event that the Planescape sourcebook will focus on Sigil, the City of Doors, a hubspace that connects the various worlds of Planescape together through a series of interconnected crossroads.

The city of Sigil was introduced in the Manual of Planes: Second Edition book released for Dungeons & Dragons First Edition and is based within the inner circle of a wheel that makes up Planescape. Sigil can only be entered via one of the many portals that lead to the different planes and is populated by a collection of ideologically opposed factions.

Though there are several planes connected to Sigil – such as the Astral and Prime Material Plane – the factions found within the city represent one of each of the Outer Planes, which are all driven by a specific moral alignment. Despite the moral alignment system becoming a less significant part of Dungeons & Dragons in recent years – such as playable species no longer being assigned a certain moral alignment – it is the central premise of the Outer Planes and the factions of Sigil, with the differences between both making up the main appeal of the Planescape Setting.

The trailer for Planescape: Torment - Enhanced Edition.

Despite being initially released for the tabletop roleplaying game, the Planescape setting is perhaps best known for the Dungeons & Dragons video game adaptation Planescape: Torment. Developed by Black Isle Studios and published by Interplay Entertainment in 1999, Planescape: Torment is an RPG video game that sees players taking on the role of The Nameless One, a character who has found themselves trapped in the city of Sigil unable to die. The video game has players interact with the various factions of Sigil whilst trying to discover the truth behind their character’s past, taking on different quests and making decisions along the way.

The Planescape package is set to be released some time in Q4 2023, with a retail release price yet to be confirmed.