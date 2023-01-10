Dungeons & Dragons is being made into a TV series by Red Notice filmmaker

Popular tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons is getting turned into a television series.

The fantasy RPG will be adapted into an eight-episode long series by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the writer, director and producer of the 2021 Netflix movie Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Gal Gadot. (Thanks Deadline.)

Thurber, who wrote the pilot script, will direct the first episode of the series, which is set to be co-produced by eOne and Paramount Pictures – the two production studios which are also responsible for bringing the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie to cinema screens in March.

Paramount +, the streaming service that currently hosts shows such as the Halo TV adaptation and the reboot of iCarly, will be where the upcoming D&D television series lands. According to eOne’s President of Global Television, Michael Lombardo, a TV adaptation of the tabletop roleplaying game has been a priority since eOne was acquired by Hasbro, the owner of D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast, in 2019. Besides D&D, eOne is also set to co-produce TV adaptations of both Cluedo – otherwise known as Clue in the US – and Risk, which are yet to receive an airing date.

The Dungeons & Dragons television series will join Dungeons & Dragons: Among Thieves, the most recent movie adaptation of the roleplaying game. Described by lead actor Chris Pine as being like “Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride,” Honor Among Thieves will see its cast of characters having to save the world after stealing and delivering a powerful artefact to the nefarious Red Wizard of Thay.

Starring the likes of the aforementioned Chris Pine, alongside Rege-Jean Page – best known for his role in Netflix’s Bridgerton Season One – Detective Pikachu’s Justice Smith and Hugh Grant in the villainous role, the D&D film will feature iconic creatures such as the Displacer Beast and Gelatinous Ooze. Besides the nods to various D&D creatures, the upcoming film will also include several locations that fans of the TRPG will recognise: from the bustling town of Waterdeep to the sinister underworld of the Underdark. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to release in cinemas on March 31st.

The D&D TV series is yet to receive a release date or a confirmation of its cast.