Dungeons & Dragons is getting a new skirmish miniatures game

A new skirmish miniatures game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe will be released this year.

Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught is an upcoming game that sees two players competing against each other as rival factions from the Forgotten Realms universe, which is considered to be the standard setting for the tabletop roleplaying game. Each player will control one of two initially available factions, the Harpers and the Zhentarim.

The Harpers is a faction that has previously been shattered and reformed multiple times, with the organisation having multiple cells scattered across the world of Faerûn. As a secretive group, the Harpers are difficult to pin down and regularly deal in important information, often with the motivation to uphold justice and equality. Members of the Harpers are extremely loyal to one another and will provide support wherever it is needed.

By contrast, the Zhentarim are a mercenary group who seek to benefit themselves with the gold from those willing to hire them. Made up of a cabal of thieves, assassins, spies and suspicious wizards, the Zhentarim have previously been embroiled in all sorts of shady business, including at one point serving the dark god Bane. The headquarters of the Zhentarim are currently station within Darkhold Castle in the Western Heartlands.

Onslaught will offer players a variety of different scenarios to play through, with the goal of discovering treasure, upgrading their units and cards, and defeating units of the opposing faction. Players will have access to 12 characters in each faction, alongside a collection of monsters, with each unit having its own selection of abilities that players will be able to upgrade.

According to the back of the core release box of the skirmish game, Onslaught will be supported by a schedule of various tournaments and instore games, with details yet to be confirmed. (Thanks Spikey Bits.)

Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught is set to be released by Wizkids, the company responsible for releasing several other D&D themed tabletop titles such as Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh and Dungeons & Dragons: Rock Paper Wizard. Wizkids are also responsible for publishing the Heroclix miniatures series and horror board game Fury of Dracula: Fourth Edition.

Onslaught is set to be released in September at a retail price of £103 ($135).