Elden Ring board game trailer reveals Limgrave map, tarnished and miniature for Godrick the Grafted

A new teaser trailer for the Elden Ring board game reveals explorable areas and bosses to confront.

Fresh details about the upcoming board game adaptation of Elden Ring – a video game developed by FromSoftware and published by Namco Bandai Entertainment earlier this year – were unveiled in a recently released teaser trailer.

The trailer depicts one of the available areas players will be able to explore in the new board game: Limgrave, which will be one of two locations included within the Elden Ring Board Game. Alongside the Weeping Peninsula, Limgrave will be one of the explorable areas found within the video game board game and will be eventually followed by other releases focusing on different locations in the Lands Between – the setting of Elden Ring.

The trailer itself features imagery of the various modular map tiles that players use to construct Limgrave, which will make up part of the game’s open-world for players to unveil in a non-linear fashion. As players move across Limgrave, they’ll gradually place down new modular tiles that will provide new points of interest to interact with and enemies to fight.

Alongside standard foes – such as Godrick Soldiers – players will be able to challenge a rogue’s gallery of bosses including Godrick the Grafted, whose miniature was revealed for the first time in the aforementioned teaser trailer. The main boss of Godrick Castle, one of the signature locations in Limgrave, Godrick the Grafted is one of the first bosses players encounter in their playthrough of the Elden Ring board game. An intimidatingly large figure with various weird appendages attached to him, including several arms, Godrick has been rendered in miniature form in all his grotesque glory. Joining Godrick in the fantasy board game will be Margit, the Fell Omen, whose grizzly visage has not yet been depicted in miniature form.

Other notable miniatures featured in the Elden Ring Board Game trailer were those of the player characters themselves. Also known as the Tarnished, the available miniatures players will be able to choose from represent the various potential character-builds that they can make within the board game – depending on the kind of weaponry, equipment and consumables they equip. Players will battle enemies using decks of cards that they can customise by equipping different weapons, which will determine the kind of attacks they can perform. As players progress through the game, they’ll be able improve their damage-output by levelling up and increasing their stats.

The Elden Ring Board Game was created and is set to be published – alongside Namco Bandai and Fromsoft – by Steamforged Games, the studio behind several other tabletop adaptations of beloved video games such as the Dark Souls series, which was also developed by Fromsoft, and the Resident Evil franchise.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Elden Ring Board Game will be launched on November 22nd at 6pm UCT, with pledge amounts yet to be confirmed.