Eve Online board game looks to turn the MMORPG into a Twilight Imperium-esque tabletop title

The massive multiplayer roleplaying video game Eve Online is getting turned into a board game.

Eve Online was originally released in 2003 by CCP Games as a science fiction video game in which players are able to explore a shared universe at the same time. As a MMORPG – or massive multiplayer online roleplaying game – Eve Online enables large numbers of players to interact with one another within the same world, whether in a friendly or aggressive fashion. Featuring a total of 7,800 star systems, Eve Online enables players to travel across its universe via spaceship – challenging players to learn its complex control systems and navigate the unpredictable reaches of space.

Since its release Eve Online has earned a reputation for playing host to various instances of vast player interaction, including the Bloodbath of B-R5RB, in which thousands of players engaged in a spaceship battle that lasted a total of 21 real life hours and was recognised as one of the largest and most expansive virtual battles in gaming history. The video game is celebrating its 20th anniversary throughout 2023, including seeing the release of an upcoming board game adaptation.

Image credit: Titan Forge Games, CCP Games

Eve Online: The Board Game will reportedly translate the original video game’s “player-driven narrative, intricate economy and stunning visuals” in tabletop form. The space-themed board game will feature 4X strategy gameplay mechanics – which stands for explore, expand, exploit and exterminate – made popular in video games such as Sid Meier’s Civilisation and board games like Twilight Imperium, that typically see players building an empire of sorts.

Alongside the 4X game mechanics, Eve Online: The Board Game will utilise classic eurogame gameplay mechanics, which usually revolve around resource collection and management. Players will be able to command their own fleet of diverse starships, which will be featured within the board game via a collection of miniatures. On top of this, players can expect to engage in spaceship combat and “interstellar politics.”

A trailer for Eve Online.

Eve Online: The Board Game is set to be co-published by CCP Games and Titan Forge a studio that has previously released various collection of miniatures for tabletop roleplaying games and a miniatures game called Bloodfields.

The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for Eve Online: The Board Game sometime in Q4. A playable version of the board game will be available at Eve Fanfest 2023 from September 21st to 23rd in Reykjavik, Iceland.