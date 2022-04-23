Firefly: The Game studio announces a new board game based on the cult TV show, out this year

The studio behind Firefly: The Game and Firefly Adventures has announced a new board game set in the space-western universe.

Firefly: Misbehavin’ marks the return of Gale Force Nine to the following 2013’s much-loved Firefly: The Game and 2018’s miniatures game Firefly: Adventures.

Firefly: The Game saw a number of expansions to its open-world gameplay, which allowed players to freely hop around the galaxy with their own ragtag crew in search of paying jobs and contracts. Adventures, meanwhile, saw players team up as the crew of the Serenity - including Malcolm, Zoë, Jayne, Kaylee and Wash - across a number of cooperative skirmish-based missions.

This year’s Firefly: Misbehavin’ puts yet another spin on the short-lived series, focusing on the various factions of the ‘Verse.

A deckbuilding game, Firefly: Misbehavin’ puts two to four players in control of competing groups - ranging from the Alliance to the scavenger community of Eavesdown and criminal affiliates of Niska, as well as the Serenity crew - looking to stake their claim on the galaxy.

Each faction starts with a unique loadout of cards, and can add additional characters, items and places from the core, border and rim of the ‘Verse to their deck from a central supply.

The game will feature different episodes with varying objectives to pursue during each 60-minute session.

Behind the gameplay of Firefly: Misbehavin’ is designer Jack Reda, who previously worked on the stripped-down Dune board game A Game of Conquest & Diplomacy, as well as the upcoming Arrakis: Dawn of the Freman, set in Frank Herbert’s sci-fi universe.

Firefly: Misbehavin’ will be released later in 2022, which marks the 20th anniversary of the TV series that lasted just 14 episodes before being cancelled. A film sequel, Serenity, was released in 2005. The upcoming board game will cost $65.