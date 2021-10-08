Greek legend RPG Follow Me Down looks ideal for Hades fans

Retell the popular and tragic Greek legend of Orpheus and Eurydice in the upcoming roleplaying game Follow Me Down.

Inspired by the story of Orpheus and Eurydice - the legend of two lovers who were separated by death, before being reunited for a brief time within the underworld until tragedy struck once again - Follow Me Down is an RPG for two players that sees the participants take on the roles of either The Fates or of one of the lovers from the tale.

Taking place within the Greek underworld itself, Follow Me Down shares similarities with the popular indie video game Hades in that the players will be exploring different parts of the realm of the dead. The game is split into eight sections, or books of the dead, with each one representing a different part of the underworld.

As a GM-less roleplaying game, neither player has the sole responsibility of telling the story, instead, both players are encouraged to collaborate together to decide Orpheas and Eurydice’s journey through the depths of Hades’ domain. Throughout the game, the players will trade off as being either The Fates or their chosen character - Orpheus or Eurydice - until they have reached The Gauntlet of Hope and Regret and decide how their story ends, which is reflected upon in the Denouement scene.

The RPG uses the Powered by the Apocalypse gameplay system, which is also the basis for titles such as the upcoming Avatar roleplaying game and the Root RPG, that sees the players rolling two d6s and adding the appropriate modifier. Both players use their characters’ stats and specific moves to perform various actions in the game. Depending on what they’ve rolled, the acting player’s character will be told the outcome of their action by the person in the role of The Fates. The two available playbooks - or character types - in the game are modelled around Orpheus or Eurydice, with each character having their own unique moves and stats inspired by the original Greek fictional figures.

Follow Me Down was created by Joie Martin, the founder of the title’s publisher Drowning Moon Studios and the designer behind roleplaying games such as Mage to Order, a title that has players being magical maintenance workers. Editing for Follow Me Down was completed by Misha Bushyager, with graphic design by Nana Luv and illustration by Iroiise and Syd Mills.

The Kickstarter details for Follow Me Down is live until November 4th, with a pledge of $50 (£37) getting backers a physical copy of the book in October 2022. Alternatively, a digital PDF of the RPG is available for $15 (£12).