If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Co-op party game I Felt... is like Codenames with emotions instead of words

Guess how I’m feeling.

Image credit: Avignon Games
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

A new party game is putting an emotional spin on the collaborative guessing challenge of team games like Codenames.

I Felt… is a co-op board game in which the players must work together to guess the emotion felt by another player - whether that’s sadness, happiness, anger or another mood represented by a grid of illustrated cards in the middle of the table, not unlike Codenames’ grid of words. The feelings cards aren’t labelled with specific emotions, leaving them open to interpretation.

One player draws a hidden card from a separate deck, which determines the mood they must guide their teammates toward during that turn. They must then tell a true story that embodies the feeling on the card. (Optional sentence cards provide fill-the-blank prompts like “Feelings when today’s meal was [blank]” and Feelings when I learn that [blank] was [blank]” to help spark inspiration.)

Fantastic party games that aren't Cards Against HumanityWatch on YouTube

Once the story is over, the rest of the group take a moment to consider it before pointing simultaneously to the card they think represents the mood, before having three minutes to discuss, question the storyteller and attempt to agree on a single answer. Correct answers earn points on a scorecard, which judges the players’ relationship at the end of the game once everyone has had a turn as the storyteller. The game plays with up to six people, lasting between 10 and 45 minutes depending on the group size (and how long your story goes on for, presumably).

Previously released in Japanese by indie board game studio Avignon Games, where it won the special prize in the Board Game Japan Cup design competition, I Felt… will launch a Kickstarter campaign on July 27th to crowdfund a wider global release. The publisher plans to launch the game at the Essen Spiel convention in Germany this October, followed by a retail release.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch