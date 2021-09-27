Kingdom Come: Deliverance is getting a campaign-driven board game

Explore Central Europe in the 15th century in the upcoming tabletop adaptation of the video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Announced via a blog post on the video game’s Steam store page, Kingdom Come: Deliverance - The Board Game will provide players with a co-op game campaign set in 1400s Bohemia, which is now part of the Czech Republic. During a period of great upheaval, wherein the lands of Central Europe were being fought over both the forces of the Hussites and the Crusaders, the players will be thrown into a world of conflict and strive in which they must find hope.

The video game board game will be a story-driven experience, with players being able to explore the country of Bohemia and make choices that could have consequences further down the line. As their characters discover new areas and accomplish more deeds they’ll be able to progress in an “RPG-like” manner, enabling them to be more prepared for the next scenario in the campaign. Each scenario in the game will introduce new locations and people for the players to interact with, alongside greater challenges to face.

As an app-assisted board game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance - The Board Game will have players using a companion app to set-up for each scenario. The game’s app will also provide narration from “professional voice actors”, as well as soundscapes to help players become more immersed in the experience.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a video game that was originally released in 2018, with development by Warhorse Studios and publishing being a joint effort by Warhorse and Prime Matter. The video game RPG has players taking the role of a blacksmith’s son who survives an attack on their village, only to take up arms against the invasion that killed their family. Players are able to explore an open-world, upgrade their character, tackle quests and attempt to survive a harsh environment.

The game has been criticised for white-washing European history in the name of being ‘historically accurate’, with the director Daniel Vávra claiming that there were no people of colour in the game because “there were no black people in medieval Bohemia. Period”, despite many others pointing out that various historical texts and art reported that there were people of colour in that part of the world at the time. (Thanks Kotaku.) Vávra is also a noted supporter of GamerGate - a movement which has repeatedly encouraged and enacted harassment on minority groups within the video game industry and community - who, according to the website Heavy, has mocked people for suggesting that people of colour should be included in Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - The Board Game is co-created by Martin Řehořík and Jan Soukal, who have previously worked together on the board game Space Race and on the Tetris inspired Project L series, with Boardcubator being the publisher responsible for releasing all of these titles - including Kingdom Come: Deliverance - The Board Game.

A crowdfunding campaign for Kingdom Come: Deliverance - The Board Game is set to be launched on the fundraising platform GameFound in early 2022.