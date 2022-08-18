Magic: The Gathering is getting a Doctor Who set in 2023

Magic: The Gathering will crossover with Doctor Who next year in a set marking the long-running British sci-fi show’s 60th anniversary.

The Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who set is the latest pop-culture collision to emerge from the card game’s Universes Beyond series of mashups, following cards based on The Walking Dead, Godzilla, Fortnite and Street Fighter - not to mention the TCG’s upcoming Warhammer 40,000 and The Lord of the Rings sets.

The Doctor Who set for Magic: The Gathering was announced during Wizards of the Coast’s Wizards Presents livestream, revealing that the set will launch in Q3 2023 - at the tail end of MTG’s 30th anniversary celebrations, and the beginning of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary. The very first Doctor Who episode, starring William Hartnell as the first Doctor, was broadcast on November 23rd 1963.

Wizards of the Coast confirmed that the Doctor Who set will span the entire 60-year history of Doctor Who, featuring all of the Doctors, their companions and villains - expect to see Daleks and Cybermen - on Magic: The Gathering cards. Among the first bits of artwork teased were Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor, Matt Smith's 11th Doctor and Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor, along with illustrations of Time Lord homeplanet Gallifrey and the TARDIS.

The set will include Ncuti Gatwa’s upcoming 14th Doctor, who is yet to make a public appearance on screen. The first episodes featuring the Sex Education actor are reportedly due to film this autumn ahead of an expected broadcast next year. Wizards teased that the Doctor Who MTG cards would feature content that is “not yet public”, including elements from the forthcoming season.

The Doctor Who Magic: The Gathering set will see the release of four Commander decks, alongside Collector boosters - the game's pricier packs containing rares, foils, frames, alternative artwork and other visual variants - that will apply alternative treatments to the cards. Wizards declined to confirm the total number of cards in the expansion.