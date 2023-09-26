Magic: The Gathering’s Jurassic World cards will let you fight a dinosaur with commander Jeff Goldblum

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming crossover with Jurassic World will include the chance to fight a really big dinosaur with Jeff Goldblum as the commander of your deck.

The Jurassic World cards will be included in MTG’s upcoming set The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, with 26 cards due to pop up occasionally in the expansions’ Set Boosters. (You’ll be guaranteed to find a Jurassic World card in each of the more pricey Collector Boosters.)

The three cards revealed by Wizards of the Coast during last week’s MagicCon Las Vegas included a new saga inspired by the iconic introduction to Jurassic Park in the 1993 movie. Welcome to… progresses from turning opponents’ noncreature artifacts into Wall artifacts through creating 3/3 Dinosaur tokens with trample and haste, to finally destroying all walls and transforming the saga card into the legendary land card Jurassic Park

Image credit: Wizards of the Coast

Jurassic Park (the card) grants each Dinosaur card the Escape keyword - allowing them to be cast from the graveyard for their mana cost and the specific number of cards. The land card can also be tapped to add a green mana for each Dinosaur under the player’s control.

Also shown off were two upcoming legendary creatures, which can be used to head up players’ Commander decks in the popular format. Ian Malcolm, Chaotician sees Jeff Goldblum’s beloved scientist forcing players to exile the top card of their library whenever they draw a second card on their turn, before allowing the controlling player to cast spells from any exiled cards using any mana type. The card costs one colourless, one blue and one red mana, with stats of 2/2.

Goldblum can go up against Indominus Rex, Alpha, the enormous dinosaur hybrid seen in Jurassic World. The 6/6 creature costs a colourless, two blue or black mana, and two green. For that, you’ll be able to discard any number of creature cards as it enters the battlefield, gaining a number of keyword counters - including flying, trample, haste, indestructible, deathtouch and more - if it discards cards with those keywords. Then, for each counter gained, the player draws a card.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Commander is the best way to play MTG - here's whyWatch on YouTube

The Jurassic World cards tie in with Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s influences drawn from both the plane’s dinosaur-centric fauna and Meso- And South American cultures, which will inspire borderless cards with ‘Gods of Ixalan’ variant artwork and a returning neon ink finish first seen in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty for rarer lands. (Wizards of the Coast noted that “the Lost Caverns of Ixalan team has taken great care to portray work inspired by the culture with respect and reverence”.)

Joining Ian Malcolm as legendary creatures will be Huatli, Poet of Unity; Saheeli, the Sun’s Brilliance; and a new planeswalker in Quintorius Kand, along with returning Wilds of Eldraine addition Kellen. Fellow dinosaur legendary creature Ghlata, Stampede Tyrant can take on Indominus Rex.

Image credit: Wizards of the Coast/Zolton Boros

New for Lost Caverns of Ixalan will be Special Guests, a new approach to reprints that will see “Masters release-level” cards reappear in sets with artwork themed around the set. For Lost Caverns, those cards will include merfolk creature Lord of Atlantis and the Mana Crypt artifact.

Wizards said that Special Guests will appear in future Magic: The Gathering sets, each card with a unique set symbol and number. Non-foil Special Guest cards will appear in Set Boosters, while foils will be limited to Collector Boosters.

Image credit: Wizards of the Coast

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is due for pre-release in stores on November 10th, ahead of availability on MTG Arena from November 14th and a full physical release on November 17th.

Wizards of the Coast added that more Jurassic World cards are due to appear in a future Secret Lair drop, following on the movie crossovers of next month’s Spookydrop.