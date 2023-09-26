Ravnica Remastered cards show what a Magic: The Gathering anime could look like

Magic: The Gathering’s recent love of anime looks to be continuing into 2024 with anime treatments of classic MTG cards headed to upcoming set Ravnica Remastered.

MTG recently reprinted a number of the TCG’s most powerful enchantment cards reimagined as anime girls (and a multi-headed hydra-goose) in Wilds of Eldraine, with a series of Japanese artists transforming the likes of Aggravated Assault, Greater Auramancy and Smothering Tithe for the Enchanting Tales set.

Earlier this year, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty brought its own anime-inspired frames and artwork to the cyberpunk set, which debuted with an animated anime trailer. Wilds of Eldraine received its own anime trailer earlier this month, with some of the names behind anime big-hitters like Naruto, Leach and Attack on Titan working on its animation and score.

Wilds of Eldraine's anime trailer

Ravnica Remastered will continue the trend by giving iconic Magic: The Gathering cards the anime treatment in borderless cards appearing in the set’s Collector Boosters.

Ravnica Remastered will contain reprints of cards spanning 16 years and 13 Magic: The Gathering sets, including classic creatures such as Birds of Paradise (which can be tapped to add a mana of any colour) alongside legendary creatures such as Niv-Mizzet, Parun and Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice; and a full reprint of Ravnica’s popular shock lands - which grant two colours of mana but enter the field tapped unless the player pays two life - in both standard and borderless variants.

In keeping with its look back at Magic: The Gathering history, Ravnica Remastered will revive the game’s retro frame treatment in Draft and Collector boosters, recreating the look of MTG’s earliest cards.

In addition to that, borderless anime cards will reimagine some of Magic: The Gathering’s most iconic creatures in anime form, giving an idea of what an animated MTG series could look like. (If it ever escapes development hell, that is.)

The anime cards in Ravnica Remastered will include legendary creatures Tomik, Distinguished Advokist; Fblthp, the Lost; Massacre Girl; Krenko, Mob Boss; and creature Birds of Paradise.

Ravnica Remastered will be released on January 12th 2024.