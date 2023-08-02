Post Malone buys one-of-a-kind Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings card

Post Malone, the rapper known for songs such as Sunflower and Psycho, has reportedly purchased a one-of-a-kind card from Magic: The Gathering’s most recent set.

The One Ring is an entirely unique card released via The Lord of the Rings themed Magic: The Gathering – Tales of Middle-earth set that launched earlier this year. Though completely useless in an actual deck for the trading card game, The One Ring is worth a significant amount to Magic: The Gathering collectors considering that Wizards of the Coast – the studio responsible for releasing the card game – printed a single copy to thematically reflect the significance of The One Ring within JRR Tolkien’s trilogy of books.

The initial search for The One Ring card, which was included within a single Magic: The Gathering – Tales of Middle-earth booster pack, was halted in June after it was found by an anonymous player. The card was graded Mint 9 by the Professional Sports Authenticator, which is almost at the top of its perfection scale for quality. Initially, the player remained anonymous, despite the well-paid offers for the card, including $1 million (£777,435) and a home-cooked paella from Spain-based hobby shop Gremio de Dragones.

The founder of The One Ring card was eventually revealed via a Tik Tok video released earlier today, in which a player named Brook Trafton appears to sell the card to Post Malone. The short video depicts Trafton showing Post Malone the card, before the rapper agrees to purchase it – with the two embracing and taking pictures together with the card.

Within the description of the video, Trafton confessed that when they had found The One Ring that the first potential buyer to come to mind was Post Malone. Trafton stated that “I have played Magic: The Gathering since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do.” Trafton did not disclose how much The One Ring was sold for.

Prior to his purchase of The One Ring, Post Malone had bought a Black Lotus card for a total of $800,000 (£621,948), making it one of the most expensive Magic: The Gathering cards ever sold. Post Malone has also hosted various Magic: The Gathering events in the past, including one in which the artist competed against a public opponent for the chance to win $100,000 (£82,314).