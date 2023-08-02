If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Post Malone buys one-of-a-kind Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings card

The One Ring changes hands.

Magic: The Gathering's 1/1 The One Ring in a PSA grading box
Image credit: Image: PSA
News by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on

Post Malone, the rapper known for songs such as Sunflower and Psycho, has reportedly purchased a one-of-a-kind card from Magic: The Gathering’s most recent set.

The One Ring is an entirely unique card released via The Lord of the Rings themed Magic: The Gathering – Tales of Middle-earth set that launched earlier this year. Though completely useless in an actual deck for the trading card game, The One Ring is worth a significant amount to Magic: The Gathering collectors considering that Wizards of the Coast – the studio responsible for releasing the card game – printed a single copy to thematically reflect the significance of The One Ring within JRR Tolkien’s trilogy of books.

The initial search for The One Ring card, which was included within a single Magic: The Gathering – Tales of Middle-earth booster pack, was halted in June after it was found by an anonymous player. The card was graded Mint 9 by the Professional Sports Authenticator, which is almost at the top of its perfection scale for quality. Initially, the player remained anonymous, despite the well-paid offers for the card, including $1 million (£777,435) and a home-cooked paella from Spain-based hobby shop Gremio de Dragones.

@brooktrafton When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was @Post Malone. I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone @Magic: The Gathering you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful#postmalone #onering #oneofone #mtg #magic #mint #psa #card #magicthegathering #lordoftherings #trading #tradingcards #theonering #sauron #collector #edition #one #gandalf #tradingcardgame ♬ original sound - Brook Trafton

The founder of The One Ring card was eventually revealed via a Tik Tok video released earlier today, in which a player named Brook Trafton appears to sell the card to Post Malone. The short video depicts Trafton showing Post Malone the card, before the rapper agrees to purchase it – with the two embracing and taking pictures together with the card.

Within the description of the video, Trafton confessed that when they had found The One Ring that the first potential buyer to come to mind was Post Malone. Trafton stated that “I have played Magic: The Gathering since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do.” Trafton did not disclose how much The One Ring was sold for.

Dicebreaker plays Magic: The Gathering – Tales of Middle-earth.

Prior to his purchase of The One Ring, Post Malone had bought a Black Lotus card for a total of $800,000 (£621,948), making it one of the most expensive Magic: The Gathering cards ever sold. Post Malone has also hosted various Magic: The Gathering events in the past, including one in which the artist competed against a public opponent for the chance to win $100,000 (£82,314).

About the Author
Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

After writing for Kotaku UK, Waypoint and Official Xbox Magazine, Alex became a member of the Dicebreaker editorial family. Having been producing news, features, previews and opinion pieces for Dicebreaker for the past three years, Alex has had plenty of opportunity to indulge in her love of meaty strategy board games and gothic RPGS. Besides writing, Alex appears in Dicebreaker’s D&D actual play series Storybreakers and haunts the occasional stream on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel.

Comments
