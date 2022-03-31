Lords of Waterdeep creator’s next game is Marvel: Age of Heroes

The creator behind Lord of Waterdeep – Rodney Thompson – has designed a new Marvel board game.

The upcoming game, called Marvel: Age of Heroes, was spotted at the GAMA Expo 2022 – a tabletop gaming convention aimed at showing off designers’ latest work – and appears to involve various members of the X-Men. (Thanks BoardGameGeek.) Not much information is available on Age of Heroes, besides the fact that it will include mutant characters such as Cyclops, Wolverine, Phoenix, Rogue and Storm, and that it was designed by Thompson.

Lords of Waterdeep is a Dungeons & Dragons board game that was originally released in 2012 by the tabletop roleplaying game publisher Wizards of the Coast. (Which is also responsible for releasing the trading card game Magic: The Gathering.) In the game, two to five players compete with one another to gain the most influence, control and wealth in the city of Waterdeep, which is situated on the Sword Coast. As rival lords – or secret rulers of Waterdeep – players will utilise their various resources, including agents and adventurers, to exert their will and claim their prize.

In the worker-placement game, players take turns to perform various actions using their available meeples. By sending adventurers on quests and agents on missions, the players can acquire rewards and spread their influence. With their newly acquired wealth, players can then construct new buildings within Waterdeep, which will unlock new actions for them to perform. Some of the unlockable actions can include sabotaging other players’ plans. Whichever player has the most points by the end of the game is named the winner.

Apart from Lords of Waterdeep and Marvel: Age of Heroes, Thompson has co-designed Tyrants of the Underdark – a deckbuilding board game also set within the universe of D&D, this time focused on the Drow Undercity – and a skirmish game called Dungeon Command: Heart of Cormyr.

Marvel: Age of Heroes will join the ranks of other Marvel board games such as Marvel Champions – a living card game that sees players teaming up as iconic superheroes against various villains – and Avengers Infinity War: Thanos Rising, a co-op board game based around the blockbuster movie.

The release date for Marvel: Age of Heroes is set for October, with the game launching at a retail price of $70 (£53).