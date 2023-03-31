If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Marvel co-op board game sounds a lot like Eldritch Horror with superheroes

Wield the D.A.G.G.E.R.

Alex Meehan avatar
News by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on
The front cover of Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. board game.

The new Marvel-themed co-op board game, Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. sounds as if it plays a lot like Eldritch Horror.

An upcoming board game, Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. sees players teaming up as iconic superheroes from throughout Marvel comic book history. With the world under threat from a devious villain, the players will need to work together to complete various missions and thwart the villain’s schemes.

Featuring 20 different heroes from the Marvel comic book universe – including Peter Parker and Miles Morales Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Hulk, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Daredevil – the co-op board game has players travelling across the world to carry out missions, defeat enemies and stop the villain’s plans, before eventually facing off against them in a final showdown.

A layout image of Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. components.

Similarly to the horror board game Eldritch Horror – which is also published by Fantasy Flight Games – Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. requires players to pass various skill checks by rolling dice in order to complete three core missions. The similarities don’t just stop at skill checks, as both tabletop titles centre around players facing-off against a primary antagonist threatening the world, see players spending tokens to perform re-rolls, enable players to choose between a selection of playable characters with varying abilities and stats and features combat encounters with enemies of different difficulty levels.

Setting Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. apart from Eldritch Horror are its combo abilities, which enable players to perform unique moves on enemies whenever they hold an empowered token or the targeted enemy has a primed token. Doing this also sees the group advancing up a team-up track, which provides the entire group with a shared resource they can use to access some of their characters’ strongest abilities.

As players work to complete the three main missions, the current game’s villain will be moving across the board spreading chaos and destruction. Though there will be multiple villains to choose from, the only currently revealed one is Loki Laufeyson, God of Mischief, who is able to create illusory foes and steals empowered tokens from heroes. The game’s current villains will be either easier or harder to defeat in the final confrontation, depending on how well players perform in their missions.

Watch on YouTube
Wheels recommends a selection of great co-op board games to play.

Besides publishing Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. and Eldritch Horror, Fantasy Flight Games is responsible for releasing other co-op board games such as Descent: Legends of the Dark and space-themed board game Cosmic Encounters.

Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. is set to be released June 30th at a retail price of $90 (£72).

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

After writing for Kotaku UK, Waypoint and Official Xbox Magazine, Alex became a member of the Dicebreaker editorial family. Having been producing news, features, previews and opinion pieces for Dicebreaker for the past three years, Alex has had plenty of opportunity to indulge in her love of meaty strategy board games and gothic RPGS. Besides writing, Alex appears in Dicebreaker’s D&D actual play series Storybreakers and haunts the occasional stream on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch