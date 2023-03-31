New Marvel co-op board game sounds a lot like Eldritch Horror with superheroes

The new Marvel-themed co-op board game, Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. sounds as if it plays a lot like Eldritch Horror.

An upcoming board game, Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. sees players teaming up as iconic superheroes from throughout Marvel comic book history. With the world under threat from a devious villain, the players will need to work together to complete various missions and thwart the villain’s schemes.

Featuring 20 different heroes from the Marvel comic book universe – including Peter Parker and Miles Morales Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Hulk, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Daredevil – the co-op board game has players travelling across the world to carry out missions, defeat enemies and stop the villain’s plans, before eventually facing off against them in a final showdown.

Similarly to the horror board game Eldritch Horror – which is also published by Fantasy Flight Games – Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. requires players to pass various skill checks by rolling dice in order to complete three core missions. The similarities don’t just stop at skill checks, as both tabletop titles centre around players facing-off against a primary antagonist threatening the world, see players spending tokens to perform re-rolls, enable players to choose between a selection of playable characters with varying abilities and stats and features combat encounters with enemies of different difficulty levels.

Setting Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. apart from Eldritch Horror are its combo abilities, which enable players to perform unique moves on enemies whenever they hold an empowered token or the targeted enemy has a primed token. Doing this also sees the group advancing up a team-up track, which provides the entire group with a shared resource they can use to access some of their characters’ strongest abilities.

As players work to complete the three main missions, the current game’s villain will be moving across the board spreading chaos and destruction. Though there will be multiple villains to choose from, the only currently revealed one is Loki Laufeyson, God of Mischief, who is able to create illusory foes and steals empowered tokens from heroes. The game’s current villains will be either easier or harder to defeat in the final confrontation, depending on how well players perform in their missions.

Besides publishing Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. and Eldritch Horror, Fantasy Flight Games is responsible for releasing other co-op board games such as Descent: Legends of the Dark and space-themed board game Cosmic Encounters.

Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. is set to be released June 30th at a retail price of $90 (£72).