A Marvel version of Rock Paper Scissors is coming from the co-creators of Rock Paper Wizard

A Marvel-themed version of the classic game Rock Paper Scissors is coming from the co-creators of Dungeons & Dragons: Rock Paper Wizard - Josh Cappel, Jay Cormier and Sen-Foong Lim.

Called Marvel: Rock Paper Heroes – Enter the Danger Room, the upcoming board game will feature a reimagining of the playground game of Rock Paper Scissors, but this time involving a roster of superheroes. (Thanks BoardGameGeek.) In the game for three to six players, each person will be able to select from eight different mutant characters from the Marvel comic book universe including Storm – who has the power to control the weather – the ferocious Wolverine, Phoenix, a cosmic superpowered version of Jean Gray, and Cyclops.

Depending on which character players pick from, they’ll have a unique hand gesture that they can utilise against their opponents when they deem it necessary. Every round has all players competing in a game of Rock Paper Scissors but with a variety of other hand gestures, each one representing a different action or ability that the player is using. Just like in the original game, certain gestures will beat others, with players attempting to win against as many opponents as possible.

Besides co-designing Marvel: Rock Paper Heroes – Enter the Danger Room and Rock Paper Wizard, Josh Cappel also co-created the narrative-driven board game In Too Deep, and Jay Cormier and Sen-Foong Lim have previously worked together on titles such as the dexterity game Junk Art, the fantasy themed worker-placement board game Belfort and Akrotiri, a board game taking place in ancient Greek times where the players become seafaring explorers.

Wizkids is the studio behind Enter the Danger Room, as well as Rock Paper Wizard, with the company previously releasing titles such as the horror themed game Fury of Dracula: Fourth Edition and the Heroclix miniatures series.

Dungeons & Dragons: Rock Paper Wizard is a D&D themed game for three to six players, that offers a twist on the classic Rock Paper Scissors formula by having players perform hand gestures to represent spells being cast. Every round has players choosing from one of their spells and making the appropriate gesture at a targeted player, with the winning gestures defeating the targeted players.

Marvel: Rock Paper Heroes – Enter the Danger Room is set to release in June, with a retail price yet to be confirmed.