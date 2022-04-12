He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is now a miniatures game

The classic toy-line and 1980s cartoon series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, has been made into a new miniatures game.

Called Masters of the Universe: Battleground, the upcoming game sees players taking control of the opposing sides of a war taking place in the world of Eternia. Based on the classic action figure and animated show, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the miniatures game enables players to command either the valiant Masters of the Universe or the villainous Evil Warriors using a collection of miniatures, dice and terrain.

Players will have access to a different selection of characters depending upon which side they’ve chosen, with the Masters of the Universe featuring the likes of He-Man himself – alongside recognisable heroes like Orko and Man-At-Arms – and the Evil Warriors being led by Skeletor and his various cronies. Each playable character comes with its own reference card displaying important information about their abilities and stats, with every character having its own unique powers.

During a game of Masters of the Universe: Battleground, players take turns to move their units across the battlefield and perform their attacks on specified enemies. A player’s units will be able to move and perform a certain number of actions depending on the fate card they’ve drawn at the beginning of their turn. Depending on where and how a unit is positioned, players will have a greater or lesser chance of scoring a hit on them. Players can place their units behind and on top of pieces of terrain to either give them better cover or an improved view of the enemy units.

A character’s stats will affect how competent they are at certain aspects of the miniatures game, such as their effectiveness at using melee weapons or their ability to cast spells. What kind of attack a character can use is determined by the weapon they’re holding and how effective they are at wielding it. Players win the game if they are able to achieve one of two win conditions – either knocking out the entire enemy team or gaining more victory points than their opponent.

Masters of the Universe: Battleground was created and is set to be published by Archon Studio, a company that is mostly known for releasing sets of miniatures for tabletop roleplaying games such as Starfinder.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a television series that aired during the 1980s. The show follows the adventures of He-Man, a hero who stands against the Evil Warriors – led by Skeletor – in order to protect the land of Eternia. The original series ran until 1985, with a direct sequel series called Masters of the Universe: Revelation created and released by Netflix in July 2021.

The core set for Masters of the Universe: Battleground is set to be released on April 26th at a retail price of $99 (£76).