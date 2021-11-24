Mega Man Adventures is a co-op board game based on the first three video games

Fight through a roster of fearsome robot masters in Mega Man Adventures, an upcoming board game based on the Mega Man 1, 2 and 3 video games.

A co-op game for one to four players, Mega Man Adventures takes place in the futuristic world of Mega Man, a franchise of video games about a robot boy who is tasked with saving the world from the machinations of the evil Dr Wily. However, in order to get to the nefarious doctor, the players will need to work together as the titular Mega Man - and his various allies such as Protoman, Rush and Roll - to defeat a gauntlet of robot masters, including classic enemies like Cutman and Magnetman, each with their own special stages and approaches to combat.

In the video game board game players will need to make their way through various different stages, each themed around the robot master that lurks at the very end. Throughout each stage, the players will have three action cards that they’ll share amongst themselves, deciding how to approach the current level. Besides their action cards, players will also have bonus abilities that they can use to help them avoid the myriad of obstacles, traps and enemies. When players are finished with the planning phase, they roll from a pool of dice to see how successfully they are in performing their actions and surviving the stage without taking too much damage.

Should the players successfully make it through the entire stage then they face off against the robot master of that stage. Every robot master has a series of attack pattern cards that players must face, combining their action cards and rolls to overcome them. Defeating a robot master grants the players that robot master’s unique power, which becomes a card that they can use whenever they have need of it. Beating all of the robot masters allows players to face-off against Dr Wily himself, with the multiple stages of each fight offering new challenges.

Mega Man Adventures was co-designed by Michael Kelley - the creator of fantasy board game Dark Dealings - and Peter Gousis, who have both worked together on Salvation Road, a post-apocalyptic board game about surviving in a barren wasteland with few resources and plenty of enemies.

Blacklist Games is the studio responsible for publishing Mega Man Adventures, with the company’s previous releases including Altar Quest - a board game that has players pursuing different missions before taking on a dangerous villain - and Street Masters, a board game inspired by classic fighting video games.

Mega Man is a series of video games that was first created and published by Capcom. The series began with the original Mega Man on the Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES, in 1987, before several other entries and spin-off titles were launched. In the video game, players take control of Mega Man and platform through multiple levels - each filled with different enemies and obstacles - before fighting against a robot master. Once they defeat all the robot masters, players must fight against a gauntlet of the previous bosses before facing the final boss.

Mega Man Adventures is set to be released in Q2 2022 at a retail price of $40 (£29).