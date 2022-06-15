Where’s Wally? co-op game MicroMacro goes All In with its newest entry

MicroMacro: Crime City, the board game series about finding crimes in Where’s Wally? style maps, is getting a third entry.

A standalone sequel – meaning that players will not need any of the series’ previous entries to play – MicroMacro: Crime City – All In sees players once again scanning maps in search of clues to various offensives that have been committed on their watch. With similarities to the beloved Where’s Wally? activity book franchise, in that players need to search through illustrated pictures for specific items or people, All in is an upcoming board game that will open-up new areas of Crime City for players to explore.

Taking place in a brand-new district, All In will present players with a large city map that can be connected to that of the maps included in the previous games - but can also be viewed entirely alone. Illustrated to feature all sorts of people and potential criminal scenarios, the map in All In will provide players with a series of new cases to solve.

Wheels and Lolies play MicroMacro: Crime City together.

There will be 16 cases included in the 75 by 110 cm map, that players will need to discover the answers to by scanning the various scenes depicted on the hunt for clues. Each case will feature a series of questions players will need to answer to progress, collectively searching the map to find the right people, places or things. As they unravel each case’s various threads, they’ll develop a clearer picture of the story behind the mystery and its true perpetrator. Players successfully complete the co-op board game when they have finished all 16 cases.

MicroMacro: Crime City – All In was created by Johannes Sich, the designer responsible for the previous two games in the Micro Micro series, as well as the mafia-themed game La Cosa Nostra – which has players becoming the head of their own crime families.

Pegasus Spiele is the studio behind MicroMacro: Crime City – All In, having previously released the other entries in the series, alongside publishing several classic tabletop titles such as Istanbul – a game about trading at a Turkish bazaar – and Port Royal.

Maddie and Wheels run through the best detective board games.

The original MicroMacro: Crime City, which was released in 2020, is a detective board game for one to four players that features an illustrated map for players to search for clues in. Winner of the 2021 Spiel des Jahres award – the most prestigious award in the tabletop gaming industry – Micro Macro invites players to use their eyes and their brains to gather information from the 75 by 110 cm map and solve the 16 cases included.

MicroMacro: Crime City – All In is set to be released sometime this year, according to BoardGameGeek, at a retail price of £18 ($21).